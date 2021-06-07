The Turtle in Our Hedge

Posted on June 7, 2021    Posted by      8 Comments

A baby snapping turtle.

It’s a snapping turtle, which is not great, as they are mean and also can take off your finger (or a chunk of a pet’s nose) if they feel like it. However, it’s currently the size of a half-dollar coin, which lessens the danger somewhat. It was on our walk as I took this photo, and after I snapped a few shots retreated to the hedge just out of frame.

I don’t expect it will stay in the hedge for any period of time; that’s not the species’ usual habitat. But it’s there at the moment. Why? Who can say? Snapping turtles do show up in the yard from time to time, because there are both a pond and a creek nearby. I expect this little turtle will find its way to one or the other.

Until then: Look, a turtle in the hedge.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “The Turtle in Our Hedge”

  2. Rawrr! Fear me puny humans! I am a snapping turtle with a very bad attitude! No mess!

  3. It would not have been a bad idea to move it to the nearest pond or stream. They’re very vulnerable when they’re that size. Head-starting one isn’t undue interference with the Workings of Nature.

  5. Snapping turtles may be jerks, but I can’t really blame them. I mean think about having to spend entire life crawling around among stinky weeds and bugs and shit.

    Okay, if one bit my finger off I might feel differently. But for now, I’ll give them a break.

  6. Mama crawled to a spot nearby and laid her eggs. Now they’re hatching, and the little ones are working their way back to the water.

    The timing is unusual, hereabouts I see the babies in September. (Mass.)

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
June 2021
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: