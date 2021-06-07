The Turtle in Our Hedge
It’s a snapping turtle, which is not great, as they are mean and also can take off your finger (or a chunk of a pet’s nose) if they feel like it. However, it’s currently the size of a half-dollar coin, which lessens the danger somewhat. It was on our walk as I took this photo, and after I snapped a few shots retreated to the hedge just out of frame.
I don’t expect it will stay in the hedge for any period of time; that’s not the species’ usual habitat. But it’s there at the moment. Why? Who can say? Snapping turtles do show up in the yard from time to time, because there are both a pond and a creek nearby. I expect this little turtle will find its way to one or the other.
Until then: Look, a turtle in the hedge.
— JS
It’s so CUTE!
Rawrr! Fear me puny humans! I am a snapping turtle with a very bad attitude! No mess!
It would not have been a bad idea to move it to the nearest pond or stream. They’re very vulnerable when they’re that size. Head-starting one isn’t undue interference with the Workings of Nature.
Better than a Balrog in the woodpile.
Snapping turtles may be jerks, but I can’t really blame them. I mean think about having to spend entire life crawling around among stinky weeds and bugs and shit.
Okay, if one bit my finger off I might feel differently. But for now, I’ll give them a break.
Mama crawled to a spot nearby and laid her eggs. Now they’re hatching, and the little ones are working their way back to the water.
The timing is unusual, hereabouts I see the babies in September. (Mass.)
AWWWW WUT A KYOOT WITTLE BABYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!
:)