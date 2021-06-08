A Quick Look At My Trip To Chicago

This past weekend, I took a weekend trip up to Chicago. Also known as my favorite city! I absolutely love Chicago, despite only having been a handful of times over the past decade or so. This time was no different, I had an amazing time, saw lots of neat stuff, had lots of great food, and overall had a really great trip.

For this trip, I tried to live more in the moment than I usually do, so I made an attempt to not be on my phone so much. But of course I had to take a few pictures! So for this post, I’ll be sharing a couple shots I got of the city with y’all. I won’t be going into too much detail about the trip, but I will mention a few highlights. I’m also planning on doing a post in a day or two all about a super fun donut tour I did!

For now, please enjoy this handful of shots I got! And I know the website is going to nerf the quality of them, but let’s just pretend they’re not grainy, okay? Okay.

I took this on my walk to the aquarium. There was something about the rusty tracks and the contrast of the sleek, shiny, modern buildings in the background that really spoke to me.

In fact, here’s one of those shiny buildings close up!

Personally, I really like the design of this building. I quite enjoy modern architecture and how everything is just always glass. It’s pretty, if not blinding (though when I took this picture the sun was behind the building, but it definitely blinded me at different angles).

As previously mentioned, here is the aquarium! It took about fifty minutes to walk to it, but it was so worth it! The view of the skyline is incredible from the aquarium, and the water is so pretty. Plus, the fish inside are super neat, too! So, lots of pros to visiting the aquarium.

While I was visiting, I stayed at the Royal Sonesta (the one on the riverfront) so I was right next to this awesome view! The water is such an interesting color, don’t you think?

And of course, what trip to Chicago is complete without a trip to the Willis Tower? Here’s a view from the bottom.

And here’s the view from the top!

I really love how the buildings seem to go on forever, but then you look over at the vast expanse of water and see how that goes on forever.

So, yeah, these are just a couple shots I got that I particularly liked, and I hope you enjoy, too!

Have you ever been to Chicago? What’s your favorite thing to do there? Any good restaurants you think I should check out on my next visit there? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS