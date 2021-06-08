A Quick Look At My Trip To Chicago
Posted on June 8, 2021
This past weekend, I took a weekend trip up to Chicago. Also known as my favorite city! I absolutely love Chicago, despite only having been a handful of times over the past decade or so. This time was no different, I had an amazing time, saw lots of neat stuff, had lots of great food, and overall had a really great trip.
For this trip, I tried to live more in the moment than I usually do, so I made an attempt to not be on my phone so much. But of course I had to take a few pictures! So for this post, I’ll be sharing a couple shots I got of the city with y’all. I won’t be going into too much detail about the trip, but I will mention a few highlights. I’m also planning on doing a post in a day or two all about a super fun donut tour I did!
For now, please enjoy this handful of shots I got! And I know the website is going to nerf the quality of them, but let’s just pretend they’re not grainy, okay? Okay.
I took this on my walk to the aquarium. There was something about the rusty tracks and the contrast of the sleek, shiny, modern buildings in the background that really spoke to me.
In fact, here’s one of those shiny buildings close up!
Personally, I really like the design of this building. I quite enjoy modern architecture and how everything is just always glass. It’s pretty, if not blinding (though when I took this picture the sun was behind the building, but it definitely blinded me at different angles).
As previously mentioned, here is the aquarium! It took about fifty minutes to walk to it, but it was so worth it! The view of the skyline is incredible from the aquarium, and the water is so pretty. Plus, the fish inside are super neat, too! So, lots of pros to visiting the aquarium.
While I was visiting, I stayed at the Royal Sonesta (the one on the riverfront) so I was right next to this awesome view! The water is such an interesting color, don’t you think?
And of course, what trip to Chicago is complete without a trip to the Willis Tower? Here’s a view from the bottom.
And here’s the view from the top!
I really love how the buildings seem to go on forever, but then you look over at the vast expanse of water and see how that goes on forever.
So, yeah, these are just a couple shots I got that I particularly liked, and I hope you enjoy, too!
Have you ever been to Chicago? What’s your favorite thing to do there? Any good restaurants you think I should check out on my next visit there? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
I also love Chicago; I grew up next to Lake Michigan up in Wisconsin so we fairly often went there. My brother lives there now. And this coming weekend will be a really special time: my nephew is graduating from a Chicago High School.
We had an OUTDOOR party for New Year’s with electric heaters in my brother’s garage and a firepit in the backyard. Now we’re all vaccinated, so we’ll have our first INDOOR family gathering since December 2019.
Wow! Thank you for sharing your photos. They are stunning!
I grew up in Chicago, although I haven’t lived there since 1984. I really miss the Field Museum, the Museum of Science and Industry, and Brookfield Zoo. I wish I’d known about the International Museum of Surgical Science when I lived there.
Find yourself a good Chicago deep-dish style pizza. You won’t regret it (unless you actually like thin crust)!
:-)
Fascinating! The impression of Chicago that we get in the UK is a desolate and lawless wilderness full of mad max gunman types but it looks really cool!
I was born in Chicago metro, but we moved to Denver when I was six… that said, still have family in the area and spent a fair bit of time there for work in the early 00’s.
Gotta have your Italian beef sandwiches… Portillo’s is a city-wide franchise that’s expanded outside and has the Name; but I honestly preferred a little hole-in-the-wall place in Schaumburg, not far from the home office of the company I was working for.
Pizza is another Chicago favorite for me; Rosati’s is the chain and has the Name for a pretty good reason, but I also liked Lou Malnati’s. Giordano’s is another Name.
If you have any interest in architecture, downtown Chicago is a treasure house; there are any number of websites listing some of the things to see and do, but the ones that stick out to my mind are the early skyscrapers (like the Monadnock and the Carson, Pirie, Scott store) and the Frank Lloyd Wright buildings scattered around the city.
But apart from that… there’s just something I like about driving around the Chicago neighborhoods. Have you seen the PBS American Experience documentary on Chicago, City of the Century? https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/chicago/ Among the other things it covers, one interesting bit is how the Chicago neighborhoods have changed in waves of immigration; one ethnic group comes in and has to live in the poorest neighborhoods, then they gradually start moving into more upscale neighborhoods as they gain experience and money, leaving their old neighborhood to the next immigrant wave.
Stunning photos! I’m a native of Waukegan, just north of the city, but when I was a child, my grandparents lived in the city proper and I spent a lot of time with them. I love the energy of downtown Chicago. The Art Institute is my favorite place there and there was an Italian restaurant not far from there that I loved to have dinner at after a visit. My parents, siblings and nephews still live there and I can’t wait to go back (haven’t been back due to the virus, but am planning a trip in September). I’m hoping that Italian restaurant survived.
Visited Chicago for the last worldcon there. Anticipate going back for the next one.
Highly recommend the cupcake vending machine, if that’s still a thing. I think it’s a couple blocks north of the mall at the tip of the Magnificent Mile.
If you’re a tea person, the Russian Tea Time Restaurant is a great place to treat yourself. And no trip to Chicago (for me, a tea fanatic) is complete without stopping into Adagio’s.
Lived about a half a year in Chicago. One of my favorite nights out was to BLUES at the Earl, to hear Jimmy Burns and his combo. I also love the museums/aquarium etc.
Tip for visiting Chicago: several companies run Architecture Boat Tours from the River and the Lake. GREAT way to see the city from the water.
My first and last visit to Chicago was in 1997. Because Chicago Comicon, then in the process of being taken over by Wizard Press if I recall correctly. To me, then, it was as much a place I wanted to visit because of Due South using it as a backdrop as to finally meet a bunch of Amateur Press Alliance friends (some of whom I’m still keeping in touch with).
A quarter-century later, and I look at that skyline and, thanks to certain DC movies and TV projects, now I’m looking at “Gotham” in my mind rather than the landscape of the adventures of Cst. Benton Fraser, RCMP and his American friends…
Did you take any picture of the Cloud Gate? Next time I drive through Chicago, I won’t miss it. I missed it last time by barely a year. I visited Chicago in 1989 and 2005. The Cloud Gate was built in 2006.
Yeah, it’s no New York, but I like Chicago too. And I echo that deep dish pizza comment above. Or, if you want some really good homemade tortillas and chips and excellent fajitas, try Uncle Julio’s.
My favorite picture was the second, the “shiny building.”
Chicago is great. I grew up in Detroit so it was a reasonable drive. After law school, my starter husband had friends there, so reasons to visit. Favorite things? People watching. Museum-ing. Eating pizza of various sorts.
Starter Husband & I used to refer to it as “Bring Money,” because even 30 years ago, it cost on average $400 per DAY for the both of us. And we weren’t flush, being young and all.
My favorite thing in Chicago was the Printers Row Book Fair. I think the name is different now.
They close off 3-4 blocks of Dearborn Street to cars, and book vendors set up tents and tables for the weekend.
I lived right on that stretch of Dearborn from 1997-2002 and loved it.
This photo is somewhat misleading due to lens effects. It makes the expanse of tents look much shorter than it really is: https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/visible-through-a-tower-window-of-dearborn-station-visitors-attend-picture-id2065510?s=2048×2048