Cicadas Have Arrived, Part 2: The Loitering

Posted on June 8, 2021    Posted by      4 Comments

Cicadas on our pear tree

The cicadas are single and ready to mingle, as you can see by this trio of them hanging out on our backyard pear tree. There certainly are a lot of them all of a sudden. I hope they find love and that their kids will pop by in 2038. You know, like you do.

— JS

  1. I’m glad they’re happy (and hopefully free of the fungus that makes their butts fall off) but I do wish they came with a mute button.

  2. In Michigan we’re north of cicada central. Enjoy the brief bug invasion. Circle your 2038 calendar for the next one.

  3. The skins they attach to, and then shed on tree trunks and limbs, are thin and brittle. This earned them the nickname of “Crispy Critters” in our childhood. Nothing like the old cereal of the same name, of course.

  4. $diety I’m glad I’m not 2 weeks old anymore. That was a horrible time in my life, lucky I didn’t get arrested and put on some lifetime list.

