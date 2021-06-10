The Cicada Tree

For your entertainment: 20 seconds of the very loud cicada swarm loitering on the crabapple tree in our front yard. They’re definitely swarming right now. Also, enjoy the crabapple tree while you can, it’s mostly dead at this point and we’ll be replacing it soonish. All things must pass, some quickly, like cicadas, and others in a more deliberative fashion, like the crabapple tree. Sorry, that got dark, didn’t it.

— JS

  2. We have to drive about an hour to see/hear cicadas but, we were there today for lunch. Since last week they’re more…underfoot than they were. Maybe they’re getting tired from all the “socializing.”

  3. When the local brood emerged in the greater Kansas City area a few years ago, the wooded areas sounded like UFOs were landing. That was one of the most unusual sounds I’ve ever experienced.

  4. They’re a lot more active than New Mexico cicadas (regular ones that appear every summer)! And loud. Definitely louder. Is the fluctuation in pitch and volume how they really sound or something about the recording? They’re kinda like fans at a rock concert, all making big noise at the same time then quieting down.

  5. Cicadas are always a strong “sound of summer” to me. Growing up we had a cabin at Lake Texoma where I spent every weekend and they were a constant background sound. I had forgotten the sound after living in a more urban area for many years, until I went to fix some IT problems at a research annex we had out in the country. Suddenly, there was the sound again, forgotten for years, and memories of a childhood at the lake suddenly hit me.

