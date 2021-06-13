Off the Musical Deep End, Part II: The Unpackening

John Scalzi

As a follow-up to the post from a couple of weeks ago, I now have the music room largely set up; there are a few more things I need to do and get (some acoustical tile; an actual chair), but they’re relatively minor things. I’m ready to fall all the way down the rabbit hole with this stuff now. If I can’t make music with what I have at this point, the problem is me, not what I have to work with.

What you’re not seeing here is the actual mountain of boxes and shipping material much of this stuff came in, so much of it that I think I need to donate to the Arbor Day Society to make up for all the cardboard I caused to be used.

(Oh, and: I did end up getting a Mac after all; a new Mac Mini. For two reasons: One, The Dell is a capable machine but like a lot of ultraportables doesn’t have a lot of physical connectivity. The Mac Mini does and it turns out that’s actually useful with a room full of physical equipment. Two, at the end of the day there’s more and better music creation stuff in the Apple ecosystem, and that’s what I’ll be using this particular computer for. Also, three, Krissy was all, “I know you want one, just get the damn thing,” and who am I to argue with Krissy.)

Again, my plan is when I’m not in my office, writing words, I’m down here in the basement, writing music. I’m not giving up the day job, to be sure. But this isn’t meant to be a side hustle. It’s just meant to be enjoyable for me. And I’m having fun already, so that’s good.

  2. I just spent a week of my vacation building an entire outbuilding and painting it so I can have a potting shed/garden shed/greenhouse, so I fully understand the lure of a dedicated area for [hobby of choice]

    Also Zach is happy to have his garage back instead of overrun with all of my garden/landscape stuff. :)

    Enjoy the music room/studio and I’m looking forward to hearing a new song – maybe even before Christmas!

  4. Peeps you need to hook up with:
    1) Sina – drums. German, prolly not worth the other side of the Atlantic effort.
    2) That chick from Youtube JJs One Girl Band. The way she focuses on her guitar, then does the up eye thing with a smile makes her a person, not a Kardashian.
    3) Andreea Munteanu and the guitarist she hangs out with. She’s a pretty good singer singing shit she should not be singing, but the guitarist she sings with is amazing. I think they’re in LA now, used to be, um, Romania? Whatever, it’s sad my searches all lead to her and not her guitarist. Iron Cross is what you would feed YouTube.

  7. Bob Dye:

    I’ve had Apple stuff before and currently had an iPad, so it’s not entirely new to me. That said, I haven’t been on MacOS in well over a decade so there’s some getting used to things.

