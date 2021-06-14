Cicadone

Posted on June 14, 2021    Posted by      6 Comments

You know what I heard this morning? Nothing! Which is the first for a couple of weeks; the cicadas, the literal background hum of the last fortnight, have mostly gone silent. Because they’re dead, you see. They crawled out of the ground, they mated, they laid eggs, and they died. There are a few stragglers still flying about, but they’re like people at a beach resort as autumn begins; they missed almost all of the fun. I hope they find love anyway.

In any event, even they will be gone in a couple of days, and that will be that until 2038. The nice thing around here, however, is that as the cicadas are going, the fireflies are arriving. They’re much more quiet than the cicadas. Not necessarily prettier — I think the cicadas looked pretty cool, actually — but maybe nicer to gaze at on a summer night. It’s a summer of bugs, it is.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “Cicadone”

  1. You just put together a music room. Time to compose an ode to cicadas love song. Something with an 80s vibe maybe.

  3. That’s just the Brood X cicadas, of course. There in parts of Ohio you also have V (2033), VII (2036), XIV (2025), XXII (2027), and probably some in-between.

    First time I heard cicadas was in Ohio in 1977 and when I was there again in 1979. Not as loud as Brood X but if you sleep with the windows open, they kinda lull you to sleep.

    I guess they’re about gone here in Virginia. I live right at the edge of their territory but heading north there was an abundance. (Our beagle enjoyed them; our terrier mix not so much.)

  5. One big thing I miss from living in the Midwest and NJ is fireflies. They don’t exist in the Inland Empire.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
June 2021
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: