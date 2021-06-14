Cicadone
Posted on June 14, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
You know what I heard this morning? Nothing! Which is the first for a couple of weeks; the cicadas, the literal background hum of the last fortnight, have mostly gone silent. Because they’re dead, you see. They crawled out of the ground, they mated, they laid eggs, and they died. There are a few stragglers still flying about, but they’re like people at a beach resort as autumn begins; they missed almost all of the fun. I hope they find love anyway.
In any event, even they will be gone in a couple of days, and that will be that until 2038. The nice thing around here, however, is that as the cicadas are going, the fireflies are arriving. They’re much more quiet than the cicadas. Not necessarily prettier — I think the cicadas looked pretty cool, actually — but maybe nicer to gaze at on a summer night. It’s a summer of bugs, it is.
— JS
You just put together a music room. Time to compose an ode to cicadas love song. Something with an 80s vibe maybe.
Is Summer of Bugs your next band name? What genre?
That’s just the Brood X cicadas, of course. There in parts of Ohio you also have V (2033), VII (2036), XIV (2025), XXII (2027), and probably some in-between.
First time I heard cicadas was in Ohio in 1977 and when I was there again in 1979. Not as loud as Brood X but if you sleep with the windows open, they kinda lull you to sleep.
I guess they’re about gone here in Virginia. I live right at the edge of their territory but heading north there was an abundance. (Our beagle enjoyed them; our terrier mix not so much.)
amazing picture! those eyes!
cicadas give a whole new meaning (or more than one) to, “eats, shoots, and leaves.”
One big thing I miss from living in the Midwest and NJ is fireflies. They don’t exist in the Inland Empire.
Cicada wings are so beautiful!