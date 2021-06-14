In Which a Major Corporation Flirts With My Wife
Here’s how it went down on Twitter today:
Also, yes, we reserved one of the F-150 Lightnings, i.e., the new electric Ford truck that will come out next year. I wrote a Facebook post explaining why, which I will repost below.
—-
So, in 2015, after I signed that big contract with Tor, one of the things I was going to do was secretly buy Krissy a convertible, as a way of showing my appreciation to her for everything that she had done to help us get to that point — as I’ve frequently said, after all, without Krissy, I absolutely would not have the career that I have had.
I was looking at the Mustangs for this, but when I sneakily brought up convertible Mustangs in conversation to her, she was all, “meh, they’re okay I guess,” and then later just straight up bought a beater convertible from a pal for really cheap just to tool around in for the summer (I mean, really cheap; I have musical instruments that cost more). At that point I admitted to her I had been planning to get her a car but that it hadn’t worked out, so, basically, whenever she decided she wanted a new car, she had a redeemable coupon for one.
In the six years since, she hasn’t really thought to redeem this coupon, until this last week when I was showing her some videos about the upcoming electric Ford F-150, which, aside from having very good range for an electric and a massive closed storage space where the engine would be and huge hauling and towing capacity and more electrical outlets than some apartments (including a 240 V outlet), can also, in the event of a power outage, actually power one’s home for two or three days (with an optional installed power inverter, which of course we would absolutely get). Krissy’s eyes lit up like a house whose power was now being provided by a big-ass truck.
Sooooo now we have a reservation in for a Ford F-150 Lightning, and we are both happy: Krissy because she’s going to get a very cool truck which she will absolutely have a use for out here in the country, and me because I finally get to give her a car (and also because it comes with a bunch of super cool technology stuff which I will totally be a geek for). Expect to see Krissy tooling around in this thing sometime in 2022.
— JS
As the owner of a Tesla Model 3 for the past 2 years, I LOVE my electric vehicle. If I was going to buy a truck, this would probably be the one I’d get too. It just has the right mix of features and usability.
Let us know what you think of it once it arrives!
” (I mean, really cheap; I have musical instruments that cost more)”
John, you have a six-necked guitar. You can probably get more car for that than more, say, a snazzy kazoo.
Dave Hogg:
The guitar itself was surprisingly affordable, especially if you consider it per neck!
The shipping, however…
Great! I love EVs! I have had a Chevy Volt since 2016 and it’s mane the best car I’ve ever owned. It’s a plug-in hybrid that runs in electric mode until the battery is zero. Then the engine starts. But pure EVs are awesome too! I assume you will get a 220 volt charger because 110 is too slow. I’m looking forward to your future reviews.
Speaking as someone who’s driven electric for a decade (Chevy Volt and Tesla Model 3 Performance), splurge and get the top of the line Lightning. You will have more fun “spiritedly” obeying the speed limit than you can possibly imagine. Also, it may well be the case that the top models are available sooner – this was certainly the case for the Teslas.
Okay, the guy or gal running Ford’s twitter got to have some fun today, whilst also making their company look good. Nice day of work there!
That’s the truck President Biden essentially hijacked on a visit to the Ford plant, so he could zoom around in it. I think he said it had quite a kick.