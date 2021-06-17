26 Years!

Posted on June 17, 2021    Posted by      13 Comments

It's Krissy!

I’m 52, and today is the 26th anniversary of me and Krissy getting married, which means, if I haven’t entirely lost my ability to do math, I’ve been married to Krissy for almost exactly half my life, and have had her in my life for an even larger percentage. Not gonna lie, looking to increase those percentages quite a bit before it’s all said and done. She’s terrific.

I hope you have a great Scalzi Anniversary; we plan to.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

13 Comments on “26 Years!”

  1. Congrats! You seem to enjoy life and each other, and I hope that continues for your lifetimes.

  3. Ain’t it grand when you compare your presence on this planet with major events of your life?

    In your case, John, that’s a most excellent comparison and we wish you many more opportunities to compare.

    I think I still have 18 years before I can compare to you and Krissy. I started late in life.

  5. Congrats to you both! Great to see a mutually supportive relationship, and a remarkable toleration of “burrito” abominations

  7. Congrats
    You meet Krissy and your life just gets better and better. Glad you’re working to keep it that way.

