26 Years!
Posted on June 17, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
I’m 52, and today is the 26th anniversary of me and Krissy getting married, which means, if I haven’t entirely lost my ability to do math, I’ve been married to Krissy for almost exactly half my life, and have had her in my life for an even larger percentage. Not gonna lie, looking to increase those percentages quite a bit before it’s all said and done. She’s terrific.
I hope you have a great Scalzi Anniversary; we plan to.
— JS
Congrats! You seem to enjoy life and each other, and I hope that continues for your lifetimes.
Congratulations to you both!
Ain’t it grand when you compare your presence on this planet with major events of your life?
In your case, John, that’s a most excellent comparison and we wish you many more opportunities to compare.
I think I still have 18 years before I can compare to you and Krissy. I started late in life.
Have a wonderful anniversary and many, many more.
Congrats to you both! Great to see a mutually supportive relationship, and a remarkable toleration of “burrito” abominations
Happy Anniversary. Hope you have many more wonderful years together.
You meet Krissy and your life just gets better and better. Glad you’re working to keep it that way.
21 for us today!
Happy anniversary to you too!
Happy anniversary, and many more to come!!!
Congratulations! May the coming years be filled with joy…
Congratulations! You guys are awesome.