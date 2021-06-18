Krissy’s Anniversary Gift

Krissy with her new bass.

A couple weeks ago I took a picture of Krissy with my bass, just for fun, and she remarked — wrong-handedness aside — that she liked the feel and weight of the bass; it felt like an instrument she could get into. Well, I didn’t need much encouragement from that point; I snuck online when she wasn’t looking and picked up a left-handed bass for her as an anniversary gift, and arranged with a bassist friend of ours to give her a few lessons. If everything works out, Krissy and I will have our own punk band very very soon.

— JS

  2. I had not realized your wife’s a southpaw! My mother was a lefty, and so is my wife’s best friend.

    :-)

  6. Love this! I can almost see the two of you in a Sono and Cher-esque pix spread in Tiger Beat.

  8. I’m also left-handed, but I can’t even imagine trying to play a left-handed guitar. Of course, I can’t play my “normal” right-handed one worth a crap either, so there’s that. Good luck to her.

  10. To quote from Zelazny,

    Oh, basely done! I had hoped for better of thee! – Borel of Chaos

