New Books and ARCs, 6/18/21
Posted on June 18, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Ready for another stack of new books and ARCs? Because ready or not, here it comes! What in this stack would make for excellent summer reading? Share your thoughts in the comments.
— JS
Can’t go wrong with Stephenson. I’m wrapping up his Baroque cycle now.
Plus, I expect you may already be well enough acquainted with that Love, Death, and Robots material.
Drat. Could have sworn that spine said “Stephenson”. Apparently it says “Sharpson”. Still, one Neil is as good as another Neal, right? Wish this thing had a delete my moronic comment option.
When the Sparrow Falls looks intriguing based on the title and cover art alone.
@Greg Fleming – Ha! I thought the same thing until I saw your second comment.
I just ordered Ron Hogan’s book. I’ve been a fan of Belt Publishing for several years. Their city anthologies series is important, and very well done (and I’m not just saying that because my girlfriend has a piece in the Grand Rapids anthology.)
Anybody read the McCarthy? I was rather unimpressed with his last one.
I absolutely saw that as ‘Stephenson’ too — maybe he’s published something with a similar font on the cover?
I usually like Wil McCarthy’s stuff and I didn’t know this was out, I’ll look for it.
Ooh, am I the first one to ask what the title of the book shown with no title on the spine is? Under Rice, above Parks. I’m assuming “for res” is not the title.