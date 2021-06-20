I Am Truly A Great Daughter
Posted on June 20, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 8 Comments
Buying gifts for my dad, whether it be for his birthday, Christmas, or Father’s Day, is a challenging feat. This is mainly because, as many of you have seen from his ridiculous musical acquirements, he buys himself whatever he wants, whenever he wants. Gift giving goes out the window when the person just gets themselves anything and everything they could ever want or need.
However, this Father’s Day, I’ve really outdone myself.
Salty licorice from Ikea! That’s it, I’ve decided that I’m the perfect daughter, no question.
On a more serious note, I hope everyone reading this has a pleasant Father’s Day, and if you don’t celebrate today, then I hope you have a very nice Sunday.
Unrelated, I’m leaving tomorrow morning to go to Virginia for a friend’s wedding (I’m in the wedding!), and I will be gone pretty much all week, so you shan’t be hearing from me for a bit.
Fare thee well!
-AMS
Aha! Something that CANNOT be purchased online, so you had to visit a physical store. According to Google Maps, you are nearly two hours drive from the nearest IKEA location.
So EITHER you made a special trip for this item, OR while on an unrelated trip that happened to take you near an IKEA location you remembered to get this item. Either way, a nontrivial effort was made. Nice!
Does your dad LIKE that stuff?!? That’s worse than his burritos! (although I agree with his definition of “burrito”, though)
My ex is the only father-figure my son ever knew, so I still send him gift trays from Nuts (dot) com, including some chocolate-covered ones. Tasty treats are always the best gift!
I woulda thought he was salty enough!
(Nice work!)
As a Swedish-American, I approve of this choice!
I’m pretty sure you’re a Great Daughter all year round, because you learned by example from a Great Dad.
Excellent choice!
As the partner of someone who also buys himself whatever he wants whenever he wants it, all gifting days are challenging, so I feel your pain. Food related items and cooking/eating experiences have proven to be our answer as well!
Have fun at the wedding and try not to melt in the gods-awful Virginia heat and humidity!
I hear that stuff is quite shocking if you’re expecting “regular” salt. Ammonium Chloride rather than Sodium Chloride.
You know we’re going to want pictures.