A Reminder to Worldcon Members

The room block at the hotel is open! Go get a room!

Are you planning on attending #DisConIII in December? Then head over to https://t.co/3St1KBi8c7, log in, and get your room by clicking "Hotel Reservations"!#worldcon #worldcon2021 pic.twitter.com/yE6Xn2XMUs — DisCon III – The 79th Worldcon (@worldcon2021) June 21, 2021

(And yes, I reserved a room, and yes, at this point, I do plan to attend. I am a Hugo nominee this year, after all. And also, the idea of a holiday-timed Worldcon is charming to me.)

— JS