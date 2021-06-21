A Reminder to Worldcon Members
Posted on June 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
The room block at the hotel is open! Go get a room!
(And yes, I reserved a room, and yes, at this point, I do plan to attend. I am a Hugo nominee this year, after all. And also, the idea of a holiday-timed Worldcon is charming to me.)
— JS
No fun.
I can’t leave my usual picture of a Quonset hut.
It’s how the cargo cults celebrate.
sigh December is such a terrible time to try to take a non-family-based trip. I wish they’d stuck with the original dates, using optimistic vaccination projections.
Thank you for that reminder