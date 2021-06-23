Back to DragonCon!

So, here’s an FYI for you:

What better way to start our announcements for #DragonCon2021 than with our distinguished guests of honor?



First up, Literary Guest of Honor, John Scalzi! pic.twitter.com/Sj0qwN8o8d — 🏜🏝 Dragon Con 🏖⛱ (@DragonCon) June 23, 2021

Yes, that’s right, I am the DragonCon literary guest of honor for 2021.

“But, Scalzi,” you say, “Weren’t you the DragonCon literary guest of honor in 2020?”

Indeed I was! It was online, and this year (cross fingers, knock on wood) there will be a substantial in-person component. This could change, I suppose, if another wave of COVID sweeps the nation, so for this reason among many other better reasons, please get your shots, folks, I want to go to Atlanta this September.

As to what I’ll be doing at DragonCon: The usual mix of panels, readings, and such. Maybe they’ll let me do a dance again! We’ll see. I will say that if/when I do a reading, it will include a bit from my upcoming novel The Kaiju Preservation Society. Since I don’t have any public appearances scheduled between now and DragonCon, it will be the world premiere reading from that particular novel.

More details as they come available. I’m looking forwarding to seeing folks! Live! In person! Really there! Etc!

— JS