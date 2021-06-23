In Conversation with Jenny Lawson at Lithub

Posted on June 23, 2021    Posted by      1 Comment

Jenny Lawson is one of my favorite writers and humorists, and also a pal, and couple of months ago Literary Hub asked me to do an interview/conversation with her, talking a bit about her New York Times-bestselling memoir Broken (in the best possible way). Well, I was happy to, and we chatted over the course of a couple of months in email.

That interview/conversation is now up, and I encourage you to click through and check it out. We talk about books (obviously), the art of (still) keeping blogs, dealing with readers who are both wonderful and have expectations, and other things as well. I really like it, and I hope you enjoy it, too.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

1 Comments on “In Conversation with Jenny Lawson at Lithub”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
June 2021
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: