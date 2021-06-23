In Conversation with Jenny Lawson at Lithub

Jenny Lawson is one of my favorite writers and humorists, and also a pal, and couple of months ago Literary Hub asked me to do an interview/conversation with her, talking a bit about her New York Times-bestselling memoir Broken (in the best possible way). Well, I was happy to, and we chatted over the course of a couple of months in email.

That interview/conversation is now up, and I encourage you to click through and check it out. We talk about books (obviously), the art of (still) keeping blogs, dealing with readers who are both wonderful and have expectations, and other things as well. I really like it, and I hope you enjoy it, too.

— JS