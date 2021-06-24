Hey Kids! There’s a New Journey Song!

“Kids,” of course, being shorthand for “People between the ages of 65 and 40 who remember when Album Oriented Rock roamed the FM airwaves.” Isn’t that what “kids” is commonly understood to mean? No? Well, whatever, I think the dictionary will back me on this, probably.

The song itself: It’s okay! It sounds like a perfectly serviceable outtake from the heyday years, something you might find on a b-side when they used to have b-sides. Who doesn’t like b-sides? The kids love ’em! And also, I’m a fan of new material from older bands. I like that they’re open to the possibility of playing more than the same dozen songs in concert, whenever it is we all get to go back to concerts. It’s their first new song in a decade, so I’ll take it for what it is and enjoy it. Hope you enjoy it, too, if this is the sort of thing you like.

— JS