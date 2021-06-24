Hey Kids! There’s a New Journey Song!
Posted on June 24, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
“Kids,” of course, being shorthand for “People between the ages of 65 and 40 who remember when Album Oriented Rock roamed the FM airwaves.” Isn’t that what “kids” is commonly understood to mean? No? Well, whatever, I think the dictionary will back me on this, probably.
The song itself: It’s okay! It sounds like a perfectly serviceable outtake from the heyday years, something you might find on a b-side when they used to have b-sides. Who doesn’t like b-sides? The kids love ’em! And also, I’m a fan of new material from older bands. I like that they’re open to the possibility of playing more than the same dozen songs in concert, whenever it is we all get to go back to concerts. It’s their first new song in a decade, so I’ll take it for what it is and enjoy it. Hope you enjoy it, too, if this is the sort of thing you like.
— JS
You leave the boy in Ohio, and he channels Glee making fun of Matthew Morrison’s character.
Not bad! I saw Journey back in the “Wheel In The Sky” era, opening for (ugh) Ted Nugent.
It was interesting how they changed over the years. Man, though Neil Schon was the man with that guitar!
You do raise the question, John, of when B-sides were as big, or bigger hits, than the A-side.
We Will Rock You – Queen
Revolution – The Beatles
You Can’t Always Get What You Want – Rolling Stones
And of course you had “Hound Dog” on the opposite side of “Don’t be cruel” by The King
These, and more, are merely proof that producers didn’t always get it right.
Now I feel like my dad. Thanks, John.
But it does remind me of teenage concerts. My first big concert was Duran Duran for Notorious. Won tickets from my local college radio station, went with a fellow-social outcast.
I’ve missed AOR programming so much, I started my own radio station! 😂
I use the word “kids” for anyone under the age of 150
Styx just released an album too. Looking forward to that!
“Kids” means anybody younger than a Boomer. You know that.
I felt that I had finally “arrived” the day that the Republican proposals to phase out Social Security finally began with people born AFTER my birth date!
I lost track of Journey but seem to remember Steve Perry leaving. Nonetheless, I will check this out.
Yeah, it…sounds like a Journey B-side….