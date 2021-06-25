Here’s Something I Haven’t Used in a While

No, not the ukulele. I use that all the time. The travel bag! Krissy and I are doing a weekend getaway, and in doing so it’ll be the first time in (counts) at least fifteen months that I will have traveled more than 15 miles from my house. I hardly know what to do with myself!

No, I’m actually serious about that, it’s been a really long time since I’ve seen people who aren’t actually family members. We will see if I can still, you know, socialize. Don’t worry, we are vaccinated, as is everyone we’re planning to spend time with. I’m not worried about catching things. I’m worried about making small talk.

How about you? Any travel planned? Are you ready to deal with people again?

— JS