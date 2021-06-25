Here’s Something I Haven’t Used in a While
No, not the ukulele. I use that all the time. The travel bag! Krissy and I are doing a weekend getaway, and in doing so it’ll be the first time in (counts) at least fifteen months that I will have traveled more than 15 miles from my house. I hardly know what to do with myself!
No, I’m actually serious about that, it’s been a really long time since I’ve seen people who aren’t actually family members. We will see if I can still, you know, socialize. Don’t worry, we are vaccinated, as is everyone we’re planning to spend time with. I’m not worried about catching things. I’m worried about making small talk.
How about you? Any travel planned? Are you ready to deal with people again?
— JS
I’ve got an overnight planned for mid-fall and a longer road trip after that. I already have travel anxiety.
We are fully vaccinated, did a short trip last month, and it was really kind of bizarre. It was awesome to see friends again, but we were far more chatty than usual – it was as if we had fifteen months’ worth of pent-up babble to unleash, and our poor friends were the target. We noticed that they were more talkative than usual as well, so I think that might be a common response.
In any case, I wish you both safe travels and lots of fun!
First trip is to visit a dear friend whose sobriety lapsed during COVID isolation, and who was hospitalized. Two weeks of helping him return home with the services and support he needs. It hasn’t been fun, and it’s made much less fun by our society’s lack of investing in health care and community services.
I’m fully vaccinated – I’m going to travel out to Maryland to see family and do a little sightseeing with my daughter.
Just barely double vaxxed here (hasn’t been two weeks yet), but it’s hard to imagine being with other people while unmasked (especially indoors) just yet.
We spent a week with family earlier this month. Took along a couple of games (Uno Flip and Cards Against Humanity). My family scoffed at first, but it is a great way to get people sitting together and talking. Worked really well. Not for everyone, probably. It was a low pressure way to give us something to do while talking. Cooking would work too, but that wasn’t an option.
I spent the pandemic months working at Trader Joe’s. I can do small talk for hours on end.
My goal is to see fewer people.
Did a family vacation in the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge/Sevierville, TN, area a couple weeks back. Spent the entire time in a cabin in the woods, as everything we thought about doing outside of that was way too people-y. ;)
Are those…..dinosaurs on bicycles?
If so I heartily approve.
One of my siblings is organizing a family vacation on the Outer Banks of North Carolina the second week of September.
YAY Skedaddlesaurus bag! I’m looking forward to finally using mine. Hope you have a wonderful time!
Wear a mask by all means, if it makes your feel comfortable, or if required by your location, but remember, the mask does not protect you, it protects others by keeping your sneezes, coughs, etc. contained should you happen to be infected. As ever, best to be vaccinated. Safe travels, everyone.
Sadly, it seems we are not only influenced by our circumstances but, to some degree, even trained by them. After a few minutes in the presence of good friends I start getting this internal voice suggesting we need to wrap this up because it’s risky behavior. But then, parting seems to take a lot longer. A real conflict for me. Have a great trip and try to enjoy the change!
We have made a few trips to Chicago to visit our son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Everyone vaccinated. But we were tripped up by daycare. Safe from covid, but not norovirus. We need to remember daycare is a human petri dish.
We did a beach trip last September. I also wouldn’t mind doing a trip up to the mountains. Hubs is going to NJ. If he doesn’t bring me back 1 Black & White cookie – D I V O R C E !
I have four different trips to Yosemite planned this summer – two hotel/ day hike trips and two backpacking trips. Part of the fallout of the various isolation/ quarantine rules is that the park is limiting the number of visitors each day, so it will be less crowded than it normally would be in the summer! Plus, hiking (particularly the solo and small group hiking I’ll be doing) is relatively risk free. I’m still not a the point of having my mask off at stores or places like that, despite being fully vaccinated for months.
Well, now that you mention it…we’ve been home pretty much for 15 months straight since we returned from Florida the end of March 2020. Next week we are taking our first trip out of Brooklyn, going to see cousins in Connecticut and going with them to Boston and the Cape of Cod (as Radar called it). Not particularly looking forward to the drive but otherwise, it should be fun!
Have fun.
When I left my hometown (medium-sized german city) a few weeks ago for the first time in ten months, I was overwhelmed by how far you can look. Months and months of nothing but urban blocks and parks. But no far view to the horizon. Only when I had the view over the landscape again did I realize how much I had missed it.
We’re getting on an actual PLANE in less than 2 weeks and flying to see my parents in SC. I haven’t seen them in almost two years now. I’m nervous, but I’m also ready to get on with our lives now that we’re vaccinated.
Great taste in bags! I have the smaller tote, and have been using it as a purse.
As for travel, I have an overnight scheduled for October, but everything else has been local, here in my heavily vaccinated state.
We’re going to Rehoboth Beach for my spouse’s 60th in October. And we’re starting to dine out again and see friends. It’s so good to hug people again.
Fingers crossed that Scotland will be fully open again in 2022, so we can finally go to the Orkneys- a trip we originally planned for 2020.
So far, I feel very weird in public without a mask, and carry it around like a security blanket. Going to the Berkshires next month. We’ll see how that goes.
The pandemic was hard for me as I’m an extrovert you see. There was a time during the last 14 months that really got to me and made me depressed. Am I ready to go out, without question, have I been? Yes. Not wearing a mask is odd but I’m getting used to it again. (Even though I am an out door guy and spend most of my time without one on but I’m usually by myself not with others) Someone smiled at me the other day and I liked it. Although it could have been a grimace, I don’t really know, It’s been so long I forgot what a smile is.
We bought a small camper in June 2020 and camped about 30 nights last summer and fall, mostly KOAs and state parks. It was the perfect pandemic travel option, so perfect that 100,000 people that had never camped a day in their lives bought expensive campers to get out of the house.
In other news, there are a lot of very lightly used campers for sale right now!
We did a week in Gatlinburg, TN last month and will be camping about every other week all summer. We still mostly keep to ourselves camping, but it is nice to be able to chat with neighboring campers this year. And extra nice to feel comfortable eating out or stopping by a local brewpub if the mood strikes.
That’s a Calamitryware bag, right? Love their things- wacky and well-made. Perfect for a quick getaway!
oopos. that should have read Calamityware.
How much Calamityware do you have, John?
We actually just took a trip down to FL for a few days to visit my dad and stepmom, since we hadn’t seen them in person since December 2019. Everyone is vaxxed except for my son (too young) and we were in one of the relatively saner parts of the state (i.e. a part that elects Democrats to the House), but just to be sure he and I are getting tested tomorrow morning.
Also recently we went to a friend’s house for a playdate with her daughter, and actually had a friend over to our house to perform a song with me during Balticon.