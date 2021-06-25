New Books and ARCs, 6/25/21

Posted on June 25, 2021    Posted by      7 Comments

Baen Books sent me a ton of stuff recently, so, guess what? It’s an (almost) Baen exclusive stack of new books and ARCs this week! Anything here catching your eye? Talk about it in the comments.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

7 Comments on “New Books and ARCs, 6/25/21”

  2. Yes Doomsday Book is excellent. I’m also looking forward to Cambias’ The Godel Operation.

  3. Really need to get around to reading the Penric series one day. I love the world she created for it and the earlier stories.

  4. Frank Chadwick, always! Wish that was a new one, great book. And of course, Penric is fun too.

  5. I recently read “Penric’s Demon” and enjoyed that, so “Penric’s Travels” is catching my eye here.

  6. Blood and Whispers. Sounds interesting. But it could also be there prednisone talking.

  7. Catherine Asaro, Lois McMasters Bujold, and the Niven/Pournelle/Barnes look good to me…

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
June 2021
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: