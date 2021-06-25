New Books and ARCs, 6/25/21
Baen Books sent me a ton of stuff recently, so, guess what? It’s an (almost) Baen exclusive stack of new books and ARCs this week! Anything here catching your eye? Talk about it in the comments.
— JS
Doomsday Book is maybe my favourite novel of all time. Crushingly sad.
Yes Doomsday Book is excellent. I’m also looking forward to Cambias’ The Godel Operation.
Really need to get around to reading the Penric series one day. I love the world she created for it and the earlier stories.
Frank Chadwick, always! Wish that was a new one, great book. And of course, Penric is fun too.
I recently read “Penric’s Demon” and enjoyed that, so “Penric’s Travels” is catching my eye here.
Blood and Whispers. Sounds interesting. But it could also be there prednisone talking.
Catherine Asaro, Lois McMasters Bujold, and the Niven/Pournelle/Barnes look good to me…