Weekend Update
Posted on June 27, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
We’re having fun. We just had milkshakes for dinner. I regret nothing. Hope you’ve been having a lovely weekend too.
— JS
Well, as fun a weekend as you can have in a broiler (being in the Portland Area, where we’ve broken 110F) – a reminder to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, and if you don’t have AC head for a cooling shelter.
Same here! Just had fish!
Dessert for dinner, one of my favorites!