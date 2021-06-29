Charlie: A Bad Good Dog or a Good Bad Dog

Posted on June 29, 2021

This tweet explains why.

Upon examination the wallet was old, torn and empty, suggesting it had been abandoned to the trash or that the neighbors gave it to their own dog as a chew toy, but still. It was a bit of a shock to see Charlie wander up onto the deck with a wallet.

For the record the wallet has been returned to the neighbors, along with a rubber carrot that Charlie pilfered earlier this morning. Fortunately our neighbors like Charlie and seem unlikely to press charges. Also, on our last dog toy purchasing spree, we bought some toys for Buckley (the neighbor dog) as compensation for the toys Charlie has “borrowed” and shredded. We pay for her criminality, is what I’m saying.

— JS

