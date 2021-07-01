Prepare Yourself For July’s Wanton Hibiscustry

Posted on July 1, 2021    Posted by      3 Comments

The first Hibiscus flower of the year!

Which is to say, today’s the day our hibiscus plant decided to offer up its first bloom of the year. It’s been a rough year for the hibiscus plant — it wintered in the garage, where it did okay, and then we replanted it outside in April when things seemed to be warming up, so of course then it promptly snowed. For a while there we thought it was a goner, but then in June it started offering up leaves, and today: Look, a bloom. There’s a story of persistence here somewhere. But mostly, I’m just happy about the flowers. They sure are pretty.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “Prepare Yourself For July’s Wanton Hibiscustry”

  1. I think “hibiscuity” or “hibiscuousness” might go better with “wanton”.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: