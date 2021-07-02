Cloud Road, 7/2/21

Maybe an unbroken chain of clouds across the sky isn’t all that big of a deal, but you know what? I thought it looked pretty neat.

In other news, I’m close to finishing my current writing project (the third Dispatcher novella), which is good, because I promised I would have it in next week. I’m likely to be scarce here until it’s done. Fortunately, it’s Independence Day weekend, you’ll all be out grilling things and lighting fireworks (that is, if you’re in an area where it’s allowed, and also, isn’t so bone dry that everything will go up in a spark). You won’t miss me. Enjoy yourselves, and I’ll see you on the other side.

— JS