Cloud Road, 7/2/21

Maybe an unbroken chain of clouds across the sky isn’t all that big of a deal, but you know what? I thought it looked pretty neat.

In other news, I’m close to finishing my current writing project (the third Dispatcher novella), which is good, because I promised I would have it in next week. I’m likely to be scarce here until it’s done. Fortunately, it’s Independence Day weekend, you’ll all be out grilling things and lighting fireworks (that is, if you’re in an area where it’s allowed, and also, isn’t so bone dry that everything will go up in a spark). You won’t miss me. Enjoy yourselves, and I’ll see you on the other side.

— JS

  1. That’s looks like a cloud street. Awesome if you’re in a glider, it literally can be an interstate highway in the sky.

  2. Those Dispatcher books got me out of my audiobook ‘ban’ — mostly I find them so much slower than reading text, but lately I’ve been car commuting and the second one was perfect for that (the first one, I just listened because it was only available in audio). I hope you get the same reader.

