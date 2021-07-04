Happy Independence Day
Posted on July 4, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
Here’s a deep cut from Prince for you.
— JS
https://twitter.com/scalzi/status/1411721315086708738
(If you don’t want to click through: “I have a good life in the United States; I’m grateful for it. This Independence Day, what I want most for my country is for it to give to all of its people the same opportunities and privileges it gives me. I pledge to work to make this country a place where that can happen.”)
I’m grateful for what I inherited, that from the imperfections of the founding fathers, and the imperfect documents, they left us a way to build better, and however so slowly, we have. I’m grateful we can point out all the imperfections, we can demand change, and generally not go to prison for it. I joke that when I’m perfect, I’m sure someone else will point it out. Till then, I think I’m in rather good company.
This live version of America is AMAZING.
https://youtu.be/Pq98n2j75XA
I love the live version…
https://youtu.be/Pq98n2j75XA
I remember this one. “Starfish and Coffee” is an old fave of mine.
“Sign ‘O The Times” is great, plus many more.
Talented man!