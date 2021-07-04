Happy Independence Day

Here’s a deep cut from Prince for you.

— JS

  2. I’m grateful for what I inherited, that from the imperfections of the founding fathers, and the imperfect documents, they left us a way to build better, and however so slowly, we have. I’m grateful we can point out all the imperfections, we can demand change, and generally not go to prison for it. I joke that when I’m perfect, I’m sure someone else will point it out. Till then, I think I’m in rather good company.

  5. I remember this one. “Starfish and Coffee” is an old fave of mine.

    “Sign ‘O The Times” is great, plus many more.

    Talented man!

