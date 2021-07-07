Behind the Scenes of “Automated Customer Service”

I missed this when it came out about a month ago. So here it is! I get a nice shoutout at the beginning.

— JS

  1. I enjoyed it. Funny and snarky with a legitimate warning about too much automation.

