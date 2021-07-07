Behind the Scenes of “Automated Customer Service”
Posted on July 7, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
I missed this when it came out about a month ago. So here it is! I get a nice shoutout at the beginning.
— JS
I enjoyed it. Funny and snarky with a legitimate warning about too much automation.
Wonderful! Janet reminds me a little of the actress Nancy Marchand.