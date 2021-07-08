Is Reality Really Real?
Posted on July 8, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 15 Comments
I watched The Matrix last night for technically the first time, but between the internet and being in the room when my parents have had it on, I’ve seen a lot of it in bits and pieces, and certainly seen all the action scenes, anyways. I’m not here to review it, interestingly enough. I’m here to talk about a central concept, if not the most central concept in the movie.
What even is real? What does “reality” truly mean? This stuck out to me because it’s something I’ve been thinking about for years, and have tried to explain to many different people. It’s a concept that I personally struggle with, because I have a lot of moments that are part of my reality that aren’t real. Real to others, that is.
What the heck does that mean? I’m glad you asked.
I am someone who experiences sleep paralysis. This means that sometimes when I wake up, I can’t move my body, and I am stuck between dreaming and being awake, so I hallucinate things in the real world. You’ve probably heard of sleep paralysis demons, the scary monsters that stand in the corner of your room and stare at you as you’re stuck, paralyzed. That’s what I have! It’s interesting, to say the least.
For me, I not only see these monsters, but hear them sometimes, as well. They’re very realistic, but they aren’t real, of course. But, as mentioned earlier, what is real? Things that are real are things that you can see and hear, right? So, if I can see and hear these monsters, doesn’t that make them real? At least in some capacity?
I also have this neat thing where I can feel physical sensations in my dreams, like pain! Both of these sleep related oddities have been happening to me for around a decade. I have a lot of dreams where I get hurt, or even die. And while I’m sure I don’t feel the pain to the extent that I would in real life, somehow my brain still makes me feel hurt. And it is genuinely painful, sometimes even after I wake up.
Whenever I would try to describe this to people, I would compare it to what I imagine a phantom pain is like for someone who has lost a limb. There is nothing that is actually hurting, no damage, but somehow your brain convinces you that it does hurt, and just because it isn’t real doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.
If I’m experiencing these things, and they affect me in some way, that makes them part of my reality, right? My day to day reality. They’re real to me, the monsters, the pain, it’s real in some form, but only to me. It makes you question what reality even means. What does being real truly mean?
If someone is colorblind and can’t see blue, that doesn’t mean blue isn’t real, it just means that blue is not a part of their reality. Are there colors that are real that non-colorblind people can’t see? If we can’t see them, does that make them not real, even if they are?
Okay, maybe I’m going a little too far, but you get what I’m saying. Bottom line is, everyone experiences reality differently. There is no true real, because real means something different for everyone.
Doesn’t that just trip you out?! I don’t want to say I’m having an existential crisis here or anything, but it really makes you think (plus I have existential crises everyday, so, nothing too unusual). Brains are weird, and that’s really all I came here to say.
Do you experience sleep paralysis? What’s the scariest monster you’ve seen (and have you ever seen any iconic horror characters, like Pennywise or Jason)? Let me know in the comments, and have a great, reality-filled day!
-AMS
The REM/sleep paralysis for me disappeared sometime after thirty as a semi-regular occurrence. It happens very rarely now.
The “monsters” for me tended to be vague, shadowy figures, though on one occasion they were realistic, sinister versions of cartoon characters. Picture, say, Goofy or Mickey Mouse as real-world creatures and you get the general idea.
I experience the opposite sometimes – lucid dreaming.
Your questions about objective reality are good. There is no such thing as truly objective reality. We only have our brains’ reconstruction of our limited perceptions. We can seek to clarify by sharing and determining how widely shared our perceptions are, and that is how we construct out “objective” reality.
Even then, we do not know for sure if the way we are or understand that shared reality is truly the same as someone else’s experience.
My sleep paralysis stopped in my 30s. The most vivid hallucinations were being at the bottom of the ocean with very colorful fish but looming sharks. Glad to be done with it.
If it is real to you, its real to me. Lucid dreaming has happened to me and I have died many times in my dreams, feeling pain not so much but the reality of fear and exhilaration happen all the time. The mind is an amazing organ and the reality of being is a necessary hurdle in life to figure out your own treasure, meaning and the monsters and the words they speak might be the key to unlocking that meaning.
Oh man, if you ever decide to write fiction, it is going to be awesome.
Intersting, Athena! I think there is a true reality, but I cannot prove it. I used to get a brief form of sleep paralysis when I was younger, but I don’t remember any monsters. I do get dreams and nightmares, but no Pennywise or Jason, at least not YET!
It’s interesting how nearly all of us nearly all of the time BEHAVE as if there is a single true reality, regardless of how much we deny its very existence.
I get sleep paralysis, too. I’ve had it all my life, but it actually gets scarier as I get older, because now when it happens I wonder if it’s mere sleep paralysis and nothing to worry about, or if it’s a stroke and I should call out for help. Yeesh.
It’s always been mere sleep paralysis. So far. But now with an extra helping of scary.
I sometimes feel a level of real trauma/ptsd after some nightmares that are far too life-like. I often wonder how much our dream memories are linked with our real memories and if this affects our fight/flight/freeze responses to threats or distrust with certain people/behaviors.
Maybe this is too personal a question, but did your sleep paralysis have anything to do with your father’s writing in Lock In?
As for real? Well there’s the false memory concept – people misremembered a movie called “Kazam” as “Shazam” and misremembered the lead actor as well.
If something is misremembered and can be proved to you as never having happened, what sort of reality did it have?
Huh, now that I think on it, it’s been about 6 years since I last remember having had sleep paralysis. Maybe I grew out of it!
re: what is reality:
One neat thing from high school science was the idea that we’re mostly just outlines of space at every level from universe to quark (and below!).
From double-majoring at college and having friends with different majors: Being trained to think like a X major shapes our realities and how we perceive and interact with the world. We’re always trying to make sense of the universe and to tell stories that make sense and help us remember. But the way an econ major perceives and approaches things is different than how a math major does or how an anthropology major etc. does. We’re all putting our own outlines on over metaphorical spaces. (And that’s one reason that college graduates are valuable– they have been trained to think and process the world in a specific way.)
As a partially color blind person, color has always fascinated me. There actually are colors that normal people can’t see. Google “Madam Tetrachromat” and you’ll fall down a wonderfully interesting rabbit hole.
Josh Jasper:
I can say with reasonable authority that Lock In is not a predicate factor.
These questions about the nature and existence of objective reality, and how (or to what extent) we can know it, are the daily bread of philosophers. I used to teach philosophy, and there are very in-depth and often differing or downright contradictory perspectives on it. They cannot all be right, but practically all can all shed some light on some aspect of our experience and/or on the nature of reality itself.
You’d probably enjoy taking some philosophy courses, although beware that as in any other field, your experience may vary according to the quality of your professors. Philosophy can be very exciting or as boring as hell depending on how it’s presented.
My personal take (very, very in brief) is that objective reality does indeed exist, inasmuch as there are things with real characteristics, things that exist and change and interact, and that reality is independent of any particular observer. However, our subjective experience and perception of that reality is limited and conditioned by a wide variety of factors. Logic, philosophy (properly understood as a pursuit of fundamental truths through reason and empirical data), math, and empirical science are tools that can help us overcome some of those limitations.
Regarding your experiences of pain in dreams, hallucinations, etc., the experiences as such are certainly real; the key is recognizing that the origin of those experiences is in your brain, not in monsters existing in your room or in the direct stimulus of your pain-sensing nerves by an external, damaging force.
Anyway, this post could be the starting point for an entire course of epistemology and ontology… I hope at least this comment piques your interest to sign up for philosophy courses!
John, When I read Josh Jasper’s comment, I immediately wondered the alternate question. Was your (presumed) awareness of Athena’s occasional sleep paralysis in any way perhaps an inspiration for Lock In ?
Athena, in my limited knowledge about sleep paralysis, I get the impression that it is not well understood or studied. I wonder if you might find it interesting to participate in any research programs in your area. Perhaps even a way to justify a few Chicago trips.