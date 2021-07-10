When is Cookie Dough not Cookie Dough

Last night Athena tweeted this:

Just made edible cookie dough for the first time, which meant pasturizing eggs for the first time and cooking flour (by itself) for the first time. So.. hopefully this doesn’t kill me lmao — Athena Scalzi ⭐️ (@AScalzi98) July 10, 2021

“Now, wait,” you say, “isn’t all cookie dough edible? Because if not I’ve been doing cookie dough wrong this entire time.” No, it’s not you, dare I say all cookie dough is made with at least the intent of having the end result of the dough be edible. However, “edible cookie dough” in this case means “being able to eat the uncooked cookie dough without worry of getting sick,” as one might with raw eggs or uncooked flour. The cookie dough Athena made last night was not meant to be made into cookies, which were then to be consumed; it was made to be consumed in its own right. There is no final metamorphosis for this dough; it is the end stage of this particular chocolate-chipped treat.

Which I think means it’s not cookie dough at all.

Follow: What is the nature of cookie dough? What is its purpose? Simple: to be baked into cookies. Indeed, “dough” in a general sense is understood as the precursor, raw form of most grain-based foodstuffs (unless the dough is especially runny, in which case it’s “batter”), which are then baked or fried or otherwise cooked into the form in which they are consumed. The phrase “cookie dough” both tells you what it’s going to be and that it is not yet that thing.

Now, take the thing my daughter made. She made it to be eaten in of itself — while she speculates (probably correctly) that it could be made into cookies if further baked, that’s not why she made it; she made it to eat directly after she mixed it. Therefore: Not cookie dough, and indeed, not dough at all.

So what is it? Sweet edible wheat paste with chocolate chips in it.

Which, Athena correctly pointed out, sounds terrible and no one would eat it if it was advertised that way. But that doesn’t mean I’m wrong.

Athena also says I am overthinking this waaaaaay too much. And, well, yes, obviously, but that still doesn’t mean I’m wrong.

But let me open this up to general discussion: If you make what is usually thought up to be cookie dough, but you have no intention of making cookies out of it, and the uncooked version is indeed the final edible form — have you made cookie dough? Or is it something else?

Please first contribute to the poll directly below, and then add your further thoughts, if any, in the comments.

(PS: If you can’t see the poll — some people on mobile apparently can’t — go directly into the comments with your thoughts.)

— JS