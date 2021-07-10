When is Cookie Dough not Cookie Dough
Posted on July 10, 2021
Last night Athena tweeted this:
“Now, wait,” you say, “isn’t all cookie dough edible? Because if not I’ve been doing cookie dough wrong this entire time.” No, it’s not you, dare I say all cookie dough is made with at least the intent of having the end result of the dough be edible. However, “edible cookie dough” in this case means “being able to eat the uncooked cookie dough without worry of getting sick,” as one might with raw eggs or uncooked flour. The cookie dough Athena made last night was not meant to be made into cookies, which were then to be consumed; it was made to be consumed in its own right. There is no final metamorphosis for this dough; it is the end stage of this particular chocolate-chipped treat.
Which I think means it’s not cookie dough at all.
Follow: What is the nature of cookie dough? What is its purpose? Simple: to be baked into cookies. Indeed, “dough” in a general sense is understood as the precursor, raw form of most grain-based foodstuffs (unless the dough is especially runny, in which case it’s “batter”), which are then baked or fried or otherwise cooked into the form in which they are consumed. The phrase “cookie dough” both tells you what it’s going to be and that it is not yet that thing.
Now, take the thing my daughter made. She made it to be eaten in of itself — while she speculates (probably correctly) that it could be made into cookies if further baked, that’s not why she made it; she made it to eat directly after she mixed it. Therefore: Not cookie dough, and indeed, not dough at all.
So what is it? Sweet edible wheat paste with chocolate chips in it.
Which, Athena correctly pointed out, sounds terrible and no one would eat it if it was advertised that way. But that doesn’t mean I’m wrong.
Athena also says I am overthinking this waaaaaay too much. And, well, yes, obviously, but that still doesn’t mean I’m wrong.
But let me open this up to general discussion: If you make what is usually thought up to be cookie dough, but you have no intention of making cookies out of it, and the uncooked version is indeed the final edible form — have you made cookie dough? Or is it something else?
Please first contribute to the poll directly below, and then add your further thoughts, if any, in the comments.
(PS: If you can’t see the poll — some people on mobile apparently can’t — go directly into the comments with your thoughts.)
Now you know how Chuck Wendig & co look at your burritos, lol.
It may be both cookie dough and not cookie dough in the same way that light is a particle and a wave.
If Athena’s version of cookie dough isn’t cookie dough, then cookie dough ice cream is just a lie and I’m not ready to accept that.
If you intend to use it to make cookie dough ice cream then it counts as cookie dough.
So long as the dough can be used to make cookies, and is functionally no different from one intended to make cookies, it is cookie dough.
The lack of intent to make cookies with it does not change what it is.
It’s perfectly fine to be “like this.” Examining premises and diving down metaphysical rabbit holes is good brain exercise, and entertaining for self and (some) others.
Also, it’s cookie dough if it can be made into a cookie.
It is also true that cookie dough is sweet edible paste, but not every sweet edible paste can be made into cookies.
Sounds like the makings of a burrito wrap.
Important question: did it TASTE GOOD? Did it taste like cookie dough?
It may have been made to be eaten, but it still had the potential of becoming cookies – therefore its cookie dough. Bread is still bread if its eaten on its own rather than cooked into toast.
I made chocolate chip cookies yesterday and had just enough cookie dough left over for two cookies. Not wanting to bake just two after having baked 4 dozen I ate the dough raw.
Because I’m a rebel.
Still alive.
Is the proof of dough in the eating or in the baking?
If pasteurizing the eggs and pre-cooking the flour means that the product can no longer be used to make baked cookies, then it is not cookie dough, it is a cookie-dough-like product. If, however, the it still could have been used to make perfectly good cookies, it’s just that it WASN’T used that way, then it is still cookie dough. Is my vote.
You are wrong. Athena is right.
Graciously admit defeat and we shall never speak of this again.
I think if it was at least possible to make cookies from the mixture, then it is indeed cookie dough, regardless of what Athena’s intentions were.
It depends on where you stop your epistemological journey.
If we’re going to use purpose-driven ontology for this, who is the purposer?
Your definition would seem to imply it is only possible to eat cookie dough, if and only if you are interrupting someone else’s cookie-making process in some way. Their intent had to be to make cookies, otherwise they didn’t make cookie dough.
Please do the science. Next time, put a scoop on a sheet pan and bake it. If the results seem to look and taste like a cookie, then it’s cookie dough.
Since I’m aware of the scope of your definitions of “burrito” and “sandwich”, I’m putting pretty high odds on the conclusion being “cookie” and therefore “cookie dough”
Scalzi, you’re overthinking the plumbing.
It could be baked into cookies, ergo it’s cookie dough.
First of all, categories are fake human thought inventions. They’re mostly arbitrary and ultimately not very important. That’s why arguing them to death is so vital.
I say it is cookie dough. I mean, what if you intended to bake it but then failed to do so? Would its nature suddenly change?
You can refuse to write with a pencil and only ever put it up your nose but it’s still a pencil.
Cookie Dough does not have pasteurized eggs and parbaked flour. This is sweet edible paste or cookie flavored dough at most.
Just because cookie dough is basically cookies in potentia doesn’t mean that it isn’t itself it’s own state of matter. Nor does intent to consume as dough violate it’s inherent cookie-dough-iness. Pasteurization doesn’t denature the proteins, just eliminates the bacterial contamination.
Jan Thie: it’s comments like that that make me spew coffee all over my keyboard. Dang!
There are whole businesses that sell you-don’t-have-to-bake-me (unless you want) cookie dough now. Doughp is a good one.
In answer to the question: there are other doughs that don’t have raw egg that you can eat (I made one myself in kindergarten that had condensed milk and peanut butter) that you don’t bake into something else necessarily. And of course homemade play-do has always been edible but unappetizing. So if it really twists your shorts Scalzi, think of it instead as Gorm-A Play-Do*. You can mold figures with it, then eat them.
So you could do a cannibalistic dessert burrito with Polly Pocket’s arms and legs sticking out of it, if you wanted.
Might be fun…
*I took the u out of gourmet on purpose; I am still not sure it was the right call.
There’s only one way to find out. Make a batch of cookies! :D
If it’s got chocolate chips, other significant non-grain chunks, or is sweet, it is clearly a biscuit dough. To be cookie dough, it would have to produce a plain roll if baked.
For, if we are going to deny language changes, then we must use the original definition of cookie from Scotland.
If it can be baked and result in cookies, it’s cookie dough. Athena is correct.
“Eaten without the worry of getting sick.”
I have eaten a lot of raw cookie dough in my time – both homemade and premade in sliceable roll form – and I never worried about getting sick. The day I see documented proof of someone getting sick as a direct result of the uncooked state of the ingredients of raw cookie dough is the day I (might possibly consider the idea of perhaps) stop(ping) eating raw cookie dough.
That said, lots of things and stuff are called by misnomers, so yeah, she made cookie dough.
It’s the extra steps of egg pasteurization and baking flour that makes it NOT cookie dough. But it’s close enough that correcting Athena is just being pedantic. Her doubling down and insisting it IS cookie dough is being obstinate. The enjoyment of the cookie dough/tasty paste means all transgressions are forgiven.
Can you prove intent? Was there at any point in time the possibility of cookies in the future of this particular batch of dough?
Can’t see the survey, but I have a couple of thoughts…
1) If it looks like cookie dough and tastes like cookie dough, it is cookie dough. Intent doesn’t really matter.
2) As a child, my grandmother baked literally thousands of chocolate chip cookies for her family. Of those thousands, I had more than my fair share of those before they were baked. In other words, I ate the dough straight out of the bowl. Now, this was in the 70s and I’m still alive and presumably, none the worse for it. Which leads me to wonder what has happened to make eating regular old cookie dough such a dangerous proposition now? We didn’t worry about eating raw eggs or flour. What are they doing or not doing now that makes it so dangerous?
Is a caterpillar butterfly batter?
This whole argument is half-baked.
I don’t think this question can be answered with any confidence until such time the substance, as prepared, is used to make a cookie. If it’s suitable for that, it’s dough (regardless of whether it’s ever made into a cookie). If not (poor structure from the use of cooked flour?) it’s not dough.
Cake batter, eaten as an end-product, is “batter” because it is never to be formed into cake. Cookie dough, as an end-product, is dough.
I think Team Scalzi could come up with a better name, though. Hurry, before someone else TMs the thing.
Ah, if it was not eaten whole, in one large lump, but ingested in spoon-sized portions, this ‘cookie dough or not?’ debate is moot.
What Althena ate was “unbaked cookies”.
Not necessarily ‘raw’ (I got a few ‘no-bake’ cookie recipes that just have you portion the dollops of sweet paste out on a cookie sheet and then chill them in the ‘fridge) and given the preservation steps she mentioned with the eggs and flour, I’m going by this.
It was a ‘no-bake dough’ in the bowl, but the moment she took a spoon and separated a convenient portion for consumption, she briefly created a ‘cookie’ before eating same.
Not cookie dough by taxonomy (i.e. a substance which is made to be formed into cookies) but yes cookie dough by linguistic/sociocultural classification (i.e. a substance which is made to be formed into cookies or a substance closely resembling such substances and generally indistinguishable from the same, but not made to be formed into cookies).
Messrs. Ben and Jerry call this solution “cookie dough.” Messrs. Ben and Jerry cannot be wrong. Therefore I must award this judgement to Athena.
I would side with John that it’s not cookie dough, if you have no intention of baking cookies from it.
When it comes to calling it: “Edible wheat paste with chocolate chips in it” – your’re both authors and should be able to come up with a better name for it.
Dude, it’s totally cookie dough. The end phase of something doesn’t always dictate what it is. An egg white is still an egg white, even if it ends up as a meringue. Bread dough is bread dough, even if it’s never cooked into bread.
So you’re arguing that cookie dough resides in the intent of the user rather than the thing itself?
Kant would agree with you. In his doctrine of transcendental idealism, Kant argued the sum of all objects, the empirical world, is a complex of appearances whose existence and connection occur only in our representations. He pointed out that there is a thing-in-itself (das ding an sich), but said “we know not this thing as it is in itself, but only know its appearances, viz., the way in which our senses are affected by this unknown something.” So the object, in our mind, has meaning that resides in the way we perceive it, which perception is shaped by our goals. A rock is not a hammer until you need a hammer and don’t have one.
Of course, G. E. Schulze, writing under the pseudonym Aenesidemus, took issue with Kant and pointed out the main problem with this idea. According to Kant’s teaching, things-in-themselves cannot cause appearances, since the Category of causality can find application on objects of experience only. Kant, therefore, does not have the right to claim the existence of things-in-themselves. But, while a cogent criticism of Kant, this tends to support your point of view — the underlying reality of the glop in the bowl is simply not part of our world of experience.
Schopenhauer tried to solve this conundrum by arguing that the world humans experience around them—the world of objects in space and time and related in causal ways—exists solely as ‘representation’ dependent on a cognizing subject, not as a world that can be considered to exist in itself (i.e. independently of how it appears to the subject’s mind). One’s knowledge of objects is thus knowledge of mere phenomena rather than things-in-themselves. Schopenhauer identifies the thing-in-itself—the inner essence of everything—as will: a blind, unconscious, aimless striving devoid of knowledge, outside of space and time, and free of all multiplicity. The world as representation is, therefore, the ‘objectification’ of the will.
Will in this context refers to the faculty of the mind that selects, at the moment of decision, a desire among the various desires present; it itself does not refer to any particular desire, but rather to the mechanism responsible for choosing from among one’s desires.
So we are lead inexorably to the conclusion that if you will it to be cookie dough, then it is. And if you do not, then it is not.
I think this is a perfect case to take to Judge John Hodgman, as it involves these key elements:
1. Asking for a determination of the classification of a food item, a la “is a hotdog in a bun a sandwich?” (no!) or “ is chili a soup?” (it’s a stew.)
2. It includes way too much counter argument to decide a simple thing, much like “is a machine gun a robot?” (don’t be ridiculous) or “is it okay to use bath towels to clean the cat litter box?” (oh my god, I can’t believe anyone even has to ask that.)
3. It has a weird dad making a weird argument in order (at least partially, admit it Mr. Scalzi) to annoy his kid.
BTW, it’s cookie dough.
Well, we’ve got a simple test for this case, provided to us by our good friend Aristotle: The Four Causes!
If we examine the Material Cause, we’ll find that this is indeed made of flour, sugar, butter, chocolate chips. This paste is Materially cookie dough.
Similarly to the Material Cause, these ingredients are organized in the same way that cookie dough is organized, with the chips dispersed throughout. This paste is Formally cookie dough.
The Efficient Cause? The agent who caused this paste to come into being claims to have been creating cookie dough.
Finally, (ha) the Final or Teleological cause. This is certainly where our disagreements come from. This paste was not created with the end goal of being a precursor to cookies. It is Teleologically not cookie dough.
Given the stark contrast between the first three causes and the Final cause, there is some room for debate. However, I think that, given the context of our modern society, there is room to consider that there are two distinct Platonic Forms that we identify using the same phrase, “Cookie Dough.” When Ben and Jerry add blobs of sweet paste to their ice cream, there is no intention that these could ever become cookies. In fact, the recipe is altered so that the dough may safely be eaten uncooked. Cooking this dough would be a perversion of its teleological purpose: to be enjoyed cold!
In this way, Athena is correct that she has prepared Cookie Dough; however, you remain correct that she did not prepare the substance that you know to be Cookie Dough. Our problem here is that our society has glimpsed the edges of two distinct forms and failed to distinguish them, and, in doing so, has granted them the same name.
We always called it “cookie sushi”.
If it can be cooked into cookies, then it’s cookie dough. It only needs the potential to be cookies.
I can remember happily eating bites of “real” cookie dough as a kid. We never worried about such heady stuff.
Cookie dough is in the eye of the baker.
Cookie dough is cookie dough.
Whether or not the person making it ever intended it to achieve its final form is moot.
(Alas, can’t see the poll)
I’m betting it would bake up into cookies, and I want to see it done. But also, it does seem like a lot of work to this 50ish person who is still eating the regular stuff off the mixing spoon. However, and somewhat tangentially, I have the ability to pay $5 a dozen for fancy eggs from chickens that live on grass and dirt 20 minutes from my house. I started doing that after time in Denmark and the UK, wondering how stores there could stock eggs unrefrigerated by the cereal aisle. Why there is so much salmonella in USA eggs these days (not to mention what’s in a lot of our flour) is one muddy rabbit hole.
Dessert paté.
I think this concern with pasteurizing the eggs and cooking the flour is excess fastidiousness.
Eat the delicious sweet edible paste; dysentery is a small price to pay.
I voted that it is cookie dough just because words/phrases can have different meanings depending on context.
Although, for a specific name for cookie dough that is intended to be eaten raw, I offer up “cookie faux”.
If it can be baked into cookies then it is cookie dough.
All cookie dough can be eaten raw but not necessarily safely. This dough has had the extra care taken to make it safe.
Made to mix with ice cream.
I say it’s cookie dough, and I say the hell with it.
(Also, in a world in which Ben & Jerry’s will sell you the cookie dough chunks without the ice cream, the boundaries between dough and not dough are getting increasingly fuzzy.)
The Schrödinger approach: put some blobs of the ”paste” onto a cookie sheet and put it in the oven, along with a radioactive particle and a detector that will activate the oven if the particle decays.
Now so long as the oven is not observed, the “paste” will be in a superposition of two states: “cookies” and “not cookies”. After a suitable amount of time, open the oven and see if there are now baked cookies on the cookie sheet. If yes, the paste was cookie dough; if not, it was just “sweet edible wheat paste with chocolate chips in it”.
For many university students, their last math course is named “precalculus.”
Really, I’m surprised this wasn’t called Schroedinger’s cookie dough.
Craig: it’s not dysentery, it’s salmonella that they’re worried about being in the eggs. However, there is none IN the eggs, just on the shell. Washed eggs from the grocery store are already safe, but to be sure, keep the shells out of your dough.
I did read one article that said that they found salmonella IN an egg once. But all that contaminated lettuce didn’t stop people from eating it altogether.
You want a great recipe, look up “Klaus Nomi lime tart recipe”. There used to be an annual tart competition based on it, which killed zero people. “That we know of”? Sure, whatever.
Think of it not as cookie dough, but as “cookie” dough. It is a dough, with the cookie flavor profile.
[realizing that, what with all the beaters and spatulas licked and bowl-scrapings of uncooked food I’ve ingested over the last sixty-plus years, it’s probably a miracle I’m alive]
(The closest I ever came to an actual food-related death was about age ten, on a family camping trip when a piece of undercooked breakfast bacon lodged in my throat. My dad caught me when I passed out and pitched backward from the table, otherwise I would have dashed my brain out on a nearby concrete bench. Dad also managed to hook the bacon back out, it’s probably needless to say.)
Backing my fellow Dad in this one; it WAS cookie dough up until the point that it was consumed raw, at which point it’s potential to become cookies ceased
If it never is made into cookies it was never cookie dough. It still has the potential to have been cookie dough.
Right now (assuming any still exists) it is cookie dough flavoured dough.
It’s a cookie dough, because that describes the current state of being. Language is descriptive, not prescriptive.
Tortillas are tortillas whether you’re going to heat them up and form them into a crispy taco shell or just use them as a flexible wrap.
Beef stock is beef stock whether you are going to use it as the base for a broth or inject it into a smoking brisket.
It’s a disgusting perversion of the baker’s arts.
The non-salmonella causing version is not properly “cookie dough” either.
This is a cookie-dough conundrum.
I say – let it be a cookie-dough product and leave it at that. It has all the components of cookie dough without the final outcome, something that has to stand on its own merits.
OTOH, we can try to market it as something to promote the experience of consuming it, like ‘unmeltable ice-cream’ or a ‘dry pudding’.
Then again, maybe not.
I am on team dad here.
If this can be changed into cookies, then it is cookie dough. Only when the components have been modified to the point when they aren’t able to be converted to cookies are they something else
They’re no bake cookies, of the chocolate chip variety
Just because it has pasteurized eggs and pre-cooked flour in it does not mean it can’t be cooked as cookies.
That would only happen if none is left.
I know people who buy pasteurized eggs and make cookies with them. I also have a cookie recipe that asks for toasted flour ( it has a nutty flavor).
Personally, I’ve eaten raw cookie dough (complete with raw eggs) all my life. Same thing when licking the cake batter spoon. I’ve never made any kind of dough or batter for the sole purpose of eating it raw though.
IN WHICH we learn that the concept of “cookie dough” is clearly a social construct.
Also, I’m pretty sure the wise and benevolent Ben and Jerry settled this one in the mid 80s.
If she made the dough with the intention of baking half and eating the rest raw, would only the first half be cookie dough?
If she made the dough with the intention of eating it raw but got distracted before eating it, then Krissy snuck into the kitchen and baked cookies from the dough, did Athena make cookie dough?