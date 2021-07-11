Today’s Intense Moral Outrage
Posted on July 11, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 19 Comments
Look, the whole fuckin’ point of M&M’s is that they are the milk chocolate that melts in your mouth, not in your hand™. So this unholy monstrosity is not only questionable the level of composition (really? As the add-in to a chocolate bar, you’re adding… chocolate? Really?), it also goes against everything M&M’s stands for as a product line. This is, literally, the actual worst.
This is why we can’t have nice things, people. This is why our nation is on the precipice. I just hope we all can take a long, hard look in the mirror at who we’ve become, and realize what has to be done. I pray we can find the courage. Our children’s children will remember what we do, here, now.
(And no, I didn’t buy it. I SWEAR. Stop looking at me like that.)
— JS
I see you about to make a burrito joke. Stop it.
I am honestly confused what the problem here is.
agreed. The hard candy shell was specifically designed so the chocolate wouldn’t melt and it was able to be a treat for soldiers in the field
Obligatory “yo dawg…”
Some products work out, some don’t. Which explains this M&M idea, New Coke and most cars made by Cadillac.
I’d straight up buy a case of these NOW, but they’d melt before they got to me at the moment. I have to wait for not-summer here in November!
Life is so not fair!
DROOL!
(I wonder how they’d taste in a burrito)?
I gotta agree, this is unholy! Another sign that the sacred seals are being broken, horsemen are riding, … humanity is at a crossroad.
Wherever you are, find an old man or woman who has never spoken. Lean in close, you’ll hear them whisper, “a dark storm is coming…”
The milk chocolate melts in your mouth not in your hands, but the candy on the outside leaves funny colors on your hand when it melts.
Think about it
How many teams of food scientists with advanced degrees were needed to bring this to life? As many as work on new Oreos or variants on Cap’n Crunch?
Can you imagine what that brainpower could do if it were in the service of humanity?
They’ve always melted in your hand. Don’t believe me? Hold some for a minute or so. You will have a multicolored (multicultural? could be useful for 127.0.0.1 pleasure but I digress) . Hold them 2-3 minutes and you get goo. Very tasty goo, but goo nonetheless. Share with your friends? Depends on the friends at that point.
Soon to be found only in the dollar store aisles until they’re gone, if there is any decency left in this world.
I do so want a bag of peanut M&Ms in their proper state. Or two.
PeggyL,
The peanut M&Ms are readily available almost everywhere and I can tell you from extensive research are fantastic.
Look, if you can put Reese’s Pieces in a Reese’s Peanutbutter Cup, we can put M&M’s in a chocolate bar. It’s like a reverse meta candy treat. Or maybe a deconstructed confection.
So … how did it taste?
whistles nonchalantly
Betcha the military won’t be putting this junk in their MREs!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%26M%27s
I first saw those on the discount shelf in a supermarket, whole boxes of them, apparently remaindered, maybe a year ago. I assumed it was a failed product idea. But Mars persisted, I guess.
What is the world coming to?
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
This is the content we come here for.
Those things are good. I’ve never tried the peanut one, but the milk chocolate one…I need to avoid them because I’ll eat the whole bar. And I’m and M&M lover from way back.