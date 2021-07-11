Today’s Intense Moral Outrage

Posted on July 11, 2021    Posted by      19 Comments

Picture of an M&M Chocolate Bar
John Scalzi

Look, the whole fuckin’ point of M&M’s is that they are the milk chocolate that melts in your mouth, not in your hand™. So this unholy monstrosity is not only questionable the level of composition (really? As the add-in to a chocolate bar, you’re adding… chocolate? Really?), it also goes against everything M&M’s stands for as a product line. This is, literally, the actual worst.

This is why we can’t have nice things, people. This is why our nation is on the precipice. I just hope we all can take a long, hard look in the mirror at who we’ve become, and realize what has to be done. I pray we can find the courage. Our children’s children will remember what we do, here, now.

(And no, I didn’t buy it. I SWEAR. Stop looking at me like that.)

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

19 Comments on “Today’s Intense Moral Outrage”

  3. agreed. The hard candy shell was specifically designed so the chocolate wouldn’t melt and it was able to be a treat for soldiers in the field

  5. Some products work out, some don’t. Which explains this M&M idea, New Coke and most cars made by Cadillac.

  6. I’d straight up buy a case of these NOW, but they’d melt before they got to me at the moment. I have to wait for not-summer here in November!

    Life is so not fair!

    DROOL!

    (I wonder how they’d taste in a burrito)?

  7. I gotta agree, this is unholy! Another sign that the sacred seals are being broken, horsemen are riding, … humanity is at a crossroad.
    Wherever you are, find an old man or woman who has never spoken. Lean in close, you’ll hear them whisper, “a dark storm is coming…”

  8. The milk chocolate melts in your mouth not in your hands, but the candy on the outside leaves funny colors on your hand when it melts.

    Think about it

  9. How many teams of food scientists with advanced degrees were needed to bring this to life? As many as work on new Oreos or variants on Cap’n Crunch?
    Can you imagine what that brainpower could do if it were in the service of humanity?

  10. They’ve always melted in your hand. Don’t believe me? Hold some for a minute or so. You will have a multicolored (multicultural? could be useful for 127.0.0.1 pleasure but I digress) . Hold them 2-3 minutes and you get goo. Very tasty goo, but goo nonetheless. Share with your friends? Depends on the friends at that point.

  11. Soon to be found only in the dollar store aisles until they’re gone, if there is any decency left in this world.

    I do so want a bag of peanut M&Ms in their proper state. Or two.

  13. Look, if you can put Reese’s Pieces in a Reese’s Peanutbutter Cup, we can put M&M’s in a chocolate bar. It’s like a reverse meta candy treat. Or maybe a deconstructed confection.

  16. I first saw those on the discount shelf in a supermarket, whole boxes of them, apparently remaindered, maybe a year ago. I assumed it was a failed product idea. But Mars persisted, I guess.

  19. Those things are good. I’ve never tried the peanut one, but the milk chocolate one…I need to avoid them because I’ll eat the whole bar. And I’m and M&M lover from way back.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: