A Moment to Breathe
Posted on July 12, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
I’m having a busy day today — good, but busy — so in case you’re having one too, here’s a piece of music to give you four minutes of breathing space. Enjoy.
— JS
Great music, John.
Haven’t thought of this album (Between Tides) in ages. So nice to see it was re-released and is available to stream.
Just what I needed today. Good timing, sir. Thank you.
Slightly elevated elevator music, or a bridge piece from a film maybe. Calming