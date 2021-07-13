Is This The End of Our Hero, Coke Zero, Part III: The Final Zeronation
News arrives to me today that the Coca-Cola company is yet again tweaking both the formula and look of Coke Zero (more formally known as Coke Zero Sugar, but literally no one outside Coke’s marketing department calls it that). This is the second time Coke has tweaked the Zero formula, the first time being in 2017. Coke Zero fundamentally differs from Diet Coke, Coke’s other zero-calorie cola, in that it is based on the “classic Coke” taste profile, whereas Diet Coke was a new flavor profile at the time of its release (and indeed was the basis for the infamous New Coke). Coke Zero also differs from Diet Coke in that it’s traditionally been marked more toward men than women, hence the lack of the word “diet” anywhere on the labeling, because as we all know men don’t go on diets, that would make them look weak in front of all the other men, who would fall on them and tear out their viscera or something sad like that. The new taste and look are apparently debuting in Manhattan tonight (it’s “Manhattanhenge“) and then will start appearing in US stores this month.
As with last time the formula was tweaked, people are wondering what I, who basically lives on Coke Zero (not because I have fragile masculinity I SWEAR but because I prefer the taste to Diet Coke), thinks of the plan to fiddle with the taste profile. My response is basically the same as last time: If it ends up tasting more like regular Coke, great, because that’s what I want; if it goes horribly wrong and I hate it, well, then, it’s a very fine time for me to give up my cola addiction, which as a 52-year-old man is probably doing neither my pancreas or my kidneys any favors. That said, the last time Coke tweaked the Zero formula, I was perfectly fine with it; it was only subtly different. I imagine they’re not going to mess with it too much this time around either. I suspect I will be perfectly fine with it again. I will let you know what I think when I get the new stuff.
What I actually find more interesting is the new look, which has totally gone over to a red can after a decade at least of black being the primary color profile for the brand. This suggests to me two things — one, Coke is going to start trending away from making Coke Zero their “dude” zero-calorie beverage and open up the marketing to a wider audience of consumers, and two, Coke also realizes sugared sodas are a consumer sector that is likely in a permanent state of decline, both as consumer tastes change and as governments start taxing sugared sodas as the empty-calorie-laden candy water health hazards they are. Every marketing tweak brings Coke Zero that much closer to just being “Coke.” Diet Coke can’t do it — after nearly forty years its own brand is too strong — but Coke Zero can do it just fine. It was meant to be just like Coke from the beginning.
In a larger sense, I am struck with the recent ascendance of the “Zero Sugar” labeling in the sodasphere. It’s not just Coke who uses it: Dr. Pepper now has “Zero Sugar” lines, as does Pepsi, and other smaller soda companies as well. The era of “diet” sodas appears to be ending, again, because the soda companies don’t want to associate lack of sugar in their soda with commentary about losing weight or getting healthy. This is honestly just as well, since at this point it appears deeply questionable whether drinking unsugared sodas is either healthy, or helps with managing weight. And, again, fragile masculinity doesn’t “diet.” So, fine: “Zero Sugar” it is.
So, yes: Behold the New New Coke Zero (Sugar), also possibly the soon-to-be-new-old-Coke (but not, to be very clear, the new-old-New-Coke). I will almost certainly drink it! And it will probably be just fine.
When I lived in the US, I preferred regular cherry Coke as my morning wake-up drink, and caffeine-free regular Coke the rest of the day. Imagine my disappointment when we moved to Belfast, UK, and I couldn’t find CF Coke at all (except diet), and most of the cherry Coke here is Coke Zero, which I’ve tried but wasn’t crazy about.
I was pleasantly surprised to discover Coca Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine at my local Tesco (big supermarket in the UK). I liked it much better than I liked the flavor profile of US Coke Zero.
Imagine my disappointment now that I can’t find it anymore. I keep looking…
:-(
“pancreas and kidneys” – really? I suspect – especially these days, but generally – if there is a long term risk it’s fairly low down the scale, if, for example, you also drive, or eat meat, or doughnuts …
Not that I actually know anything about these things, not even the Wikipedia level.
I was going with diet root beer but the big brands don’t taste right and the others are harder to find. Switched to diet Dr. Pepper with no regrets. Modern Coke never seemed like a plausible option for regular consumption.
Let the soda wars begin!
I don’t drink soda at all, mind you, so I have no business putting in my two cents here, but seems to me that it would be better to drink regular Coca Cola than to drink Coke Zero that’s supposed to taste the same except it contains artificial sweeteners. I don’t see aspartame as something a person should choose to consume, if health concerns are part of the choice.
I recently discovered Vanilla Coke Zero With Coffee and it’s surprisingly not bad. Actually, pretty good as a pick me up on a hot summer afternoon.
I feel you, Nightshade1972! I can’t have caffeine or sugar for a bunch of reasons, and I love Coke, but caffeine free-zero sugar Coke is practically Unobtainium in most places. (Particularly here in Switzerland!) If I see it when I do my shopping, I always pick up a 6 pack!
I’m expecting some beverage manufacturer to introduce a Zero Artificial Sweeteners category just to be contrary.
It’s not just sodas that use “zero” instead of diet. Both Powerade and Gatorade have “Zero” lines.
Erik:
One owned by Coke and one by Pepsi, so yup, same concept.
As RevGina alludes, the caffeine-free version is the one I wish they’d bring back, or at least make available in more markets. I haven’t been able to get that since April last year. I fortunate not to have any problem with caffeine, but I’d rather not drink caffeinated drinks in the evening.
The odd case turns up on Amazon with graphic-card-level mark-ups and I’ve almost, almost bought it.
I believe we’ve had[1] the new recipe for a while now in the U.K., and as far as I could tell it doesn’t appear to have changed a lot. At this point it’s been ages since I’ve tried classic Coke, so haven’t had a chance to do a blind test, but apparently some people have[2].
[1] https://www.thegrocer.co.uk/marketing/coca-cola-revamps-recipe-and-pack-design-for-evolved-zero-sugar-sku/653478.article
[2] https://youtu.be/eoQzc9-9Lg4
More important than the taste is whether you can find the stuff. Coke Zero (Sugar) Vanilla is my favourite but neither it nor its non-vanilla cousin stay on my local Kroger & Safeway shelves for long. Guess that means they are popular?
Probably the keto/low carb thing that is leading the push to “zero sugar” branding?
I like Coke Zero too, in the little cans, because they are cute. Does that increase the chances of me being eviscerated by (not) Manly-Men?
One thing to remember is that both colas and citrus sodas are very acidic and thus, even if zero sugar, not good for your teeth. At least rinse mouth with water after drinking, preferably light teeth brushing.
Note: hibiscus tea is really bad in terms of acid. I used to drink before bed and because there was no sugar did not brush.
Have you ever tried Olipop? Available at Whole Foods or direct order from their website. It’s the first soda substitute that I’ve tried which actually tasted good. And apparently it’s not terrible for you! Highly recommend giving it a try.
Last time I checked the news about sugar substitutes from your mainstream nutritional scientists ( looking for the weight gain cure and the big pay off if they find that it is nor a reasonable diet and some exercise), was all bad.
If I was not busy erradicating the curly dock in my native flower garden I would look it up for you.
Basically: substitutes for sugar, such as they are so far, do not fool your body. It knows you tried to cheat. You end up hungrier.
The news about saccrine and a few other packet sugar substitutes is they may contribute to cancer.
I have explained this several times to my sibling who lives and coffee and sweet and low.
I vote ( for selfish reasons of really enjoying your books and taking nice mental health vacations reading them) that you abstain from the whole Coke thing. Go cold turkey. Write a book kind of about it and live long and prosper.
Which do I prefer, Diet Coke or Coke Zero? That’s easy: Diet Pepsi.
Actually, we rarely drink any soda, but go with the Diet Pepsi (or Diet Coke) when having pizza or a burger. Otherwise, plain New York City tap water all the way.
I’m always skeptical when a brand TELLS me something is new and “improved” or as in this case, “NOW more delicious.”
We’ll see, my red can…we will see.
{Gives can a side-eye and sips carefully…}
As for diet/zero soda being unhealthy, I would have to read the labels to know—but I agree with MK about fake sugar being bad. (So I take coffee with only cream)
As for near beer/pretend beer/.o5% alcohol, I have indeed read the labels: The health varies widely. For now, in my grocery store, I find Budweiser Zero to be the best.
I did a blind taste test between the new and the old Coke Zero in the UK. I could tell there was a difference, but it was very subtle. It hasn’t bothered me at all, I’m glad to say.
I wonder if it has the aspartame bitter after taste that ruins most of the diet sodas for me.
If they’ve been able to mask that then I’ll definitely give it a try!
At least they haven’t changed the Coke Zero name. I prefer Pepsi Max — which was rebranded as Pepsi Zero a few years ago. I don’t think there’s a difference between the Zero and Max versions, but I still can’t stop calling it Pepsi Max.
Huh. Guess they found another sweetener that will save them $0.00013 per can, or doesn’t turn into liquid ass the day the soda expires.