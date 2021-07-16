New Books and ARCs, 7/15/21
We’re at the mid-point of July, and what better time to show off a hefty collection of new books and ARCs that have some to the Scalzi Compound. What here is calling to you for the second half of the month? Share in the comments.
— JS
VERY excited about “The Book of Accidents “ by Chuck Wendig!!!
Well, of course, the two Wendig books.
As an avid (and likely addicted) reader I am always on the lookout for new books. I invest a pretty good portion of my time searching for my next book using sources like the NYT Bestseller list, the London Review of Books, the awards lists like the Man Booker long list and Pulitzer, but when it comes to Science Fiction, I wouldn’t hesitate to say I’ve purchased and read hundreds of books (and discovered new authors) pictured in these lovely stacks you provide us. Thank you Scalzi for the wonderful service you provide!
Apropos of nothing, is there some sort of legal requirement that Eric Flint, David Drake and Larry Niven have new books coming out almost EVERY week?
Chiles’ Frontier sounds good.
Read ‘Heorot’ decades ago.
Huh, I don’t remember hearing about “Dust & Grim” before, but Wendig’s stuff is always good.
Now I have an excuse to resume frequenting my local expensive bookstore, namely, a new piece coming from Lois Bujold.
Just got the Caitlin Kiernan’s The Variegated Alphabet. It’s a great compilation of her short ‘alphabet’ pieces, with each letter of the alphabet represented by a word that is used as the basis for a micro-story. As an incredible bonus, there’s art from Jon Kenn Mortensen that accompanies each alphabet.
I am intrigued by the Physicians of Vilnog. Also, the fonts on the spine are awesome.
The Return of the Sorceress also caught my eye.
I enjoyed Legacy Of Heorot quite a bit when it first came out. The first sequel didn’t do much for me, and I think there’s at least one more sequel now.