Goth Flora, 7/17/21
Posted on July 17, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
Because sometimes it’s fun to take bright and colorful things and make them… moody.
So angsty!
Murder hibiscus!
Spooky, even.
OMG, those are stunning! My favorite is the third one. I know you’re joking around about “angsty”, but dude, those pics are gorgeous.
Oh, these are gorgeous!!!
Shows how good B&W can be.
Wow! (I say that a lot!)
Cool. They look like they’re made of mercury!