Goth Flora, 7/17/21

Posted on July 17, 2021

Because sometimes it’s fun to take bright and colorful things and make them… moody.

A goth flower with dark petals!
This gothy flower looks like it has a body!
A goth tiger lily.
Goth fungus on a dead tree!

So angsty!

  3. OMG, those are stunning! My favorite is the third one. I know you’re joking around about “angsty”, but dude, those pics are gorgeous.

