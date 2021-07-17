Sunset, 7/17/21
Posted on July 17, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
There’s a lot of drama going on in tonight’s sunset. It’s a keeper.
(Actually, it’s not, it’s already gone. But it certainly was memorable.)
— JS
Looks pretty dramatic 😳
The picture is a keeper for sure. My last desktop background was getting stale anyway. Thanks!
Very nice!
Cool!