Seeing Things In A New Way
Posted on July 19, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 40 Comments
You ever just sit back and think… “holy shit do I need glasses?”
— Athena Scalzi ⭐️ (@AScalzi98) July 13, 2021
A few months ago, I started noticing that things I looked at every day that were not previously blurry had become blurry. The clock on the stove from the couch, the subtitles on a video game from the chair, things I never had an issue seeing before. It was worrisome. Did I really need glasses after a whole life of having perfect vision?
I was always the kid that tried on friends’ glasses and said “wow, you really are blind!” (not very nice, I recognize now). Well, the bill has finally come due, because now I have my own glasses for perfect-sighted friends to try on!
That’s right, I had an eye test today and they told me I’m neither near-sighted nor far-sighted, but that I have astigmatism. So I got a pretty mild prescription, and badda bing badda boom, I now wear glasses! Of course, I won’t be wearing all the time since the only thing I have trouble seeing is tiny, far away words. I’ll really only need them when I drive (for street signage), play video games, or watch a movie with subtitles.
So far, it’s been weird getting used to them. I’ve only had them for a couple hours, but I have so many questions like: why is the ground so much closer to me now? Why does everything look compressed? Why do my hands look so weird? And how do I already have smudges on the lenses?!
Anyways, I guess I knew this would happen sooner or later, but I was really hoping to make it to forty without needing glasses (not that I like super need them or anything). But maybe forty was a bit ambitious.
I also had a really great time picking out frames! One of the staff members helped me out a bit. I told her I wanted thick frames, plastic, a little bit of cat eye, and black. She picked a couple pairs out for me, and I ended up with these Kate Spade frames, which I actually really like.
Do you wear glasses? Maybe contacts? Or even Lasik? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
I’m 46, no glasses. My brother is 43, no glasses. My mom is 68, no glasses. So far so good!
I needed them after I started college. I think all the reading I had to do had something to do with it. Also that reading with the book flat rather than at right angles to my line of sight, help cause my astigmatism.
I also started wearing glasses as a young adult; I don’t recall the exact year but it was either late in High School or early in my Undergrad years.
I have also worn Hearing Aids since early childhood. Those are a much bigger deal for me than glasses, because spectacles actually correct the cause. With glasses my vision is basically the same as it would be with perfect eyes. Hearing Aids are more like fiddling with the Volume and Equalizer settings on a car radio that’s trying to pick up a distant station: they help, but they do not completely fix the nose and distortion.
You have cats, your lenses will -never- be free of cat-nose smudges (pun not intended) ^^
I have been near sighted since I was 8 and I do have a level of astigmatism so yes I do understand the difference the world becomes once you start wearing
I like your choice in frames, it fits your face
Mostly contacts – I got them in my early thirties when I noticed that I could read the signposts on the bike trails rather too late (“Let’s see where I’m go… oops, gone”). I don’t like the effects of glasses in my vision, too (dirt on the glasses, that “distortion” (glasses move the optical center of your visual system further than contacts, which is a horrible truncation of a whole bunch of geometrical optics), and glasses doesn’t cover my periphal vision, which – as a city-cyclist – I really need). I could do without when I’m at home, but in the end it’s simpler to put in my contacts (or get my glasses) on the morning and be done with that for the rest of the day.
I was 12 and I kept complaining about what I thought was glare on the blackboards. My teacher persuaded my parents to get me checked after moving me to the front of the class didn’t stop my complaints.
Nobody else did but I thought glasses were great. I saw the man on the moon for the first time.
When I was 30, the army gave free eye surgery (PRK, not Lasik). Worked great and much more convenient.
At 45, I’m just starting to need readers.
I have worn glasses since 2nd grade. I am 66 now so they are part of me at this point.
There will ALWAYS be smudges on your lenses. No matter how careful you are. No matter how many times you clean them. There will always be smudges. It’s a universal law or something.
And, I like those frames on you. They look great.
I got glasses at 15 when I got tested to get a learning permit to go to driving school. I’m sure I needed them for at least a year before them.
When I left the optometrist office wearing them, I had to fight an urge to look at all the tiny details that I’d gotten used to being blurry without realizing it. Like how much details I could see on individual leaves on roadside trees.
I think you made a much better choice of frames than I did, when I got glasses. They seem to suit you.
I am nearsighted and have some astigmatism, so have worn glasses since age 8. I am also at an age where I have presbyopia, so I wear progressive lenses. I cannot have Lasix. I have tried contacts unsuccessfully 3 times. The good news is that after you reach about 60, nearsightedness starts to reverse. I have been told that I won’t need glasses for distance when I am 104. Go me.
I got my first glasses in second grade, after the teacher noticed that I (a very good student) was struggling to see the board. The precipitating event, though, was I asked my mom, “Is that a bird or a plane, I can’t tell if it’s flapping its wings?”
Back in the day I got pearl-blue cats-eye glasses, they were NOT cool. But they matched pretty well in nerd factor with the saddle shoes I was forced to wear to correct flat arches. Predictably I was teased (this WAS elementary school) as “four-eyes” and other epithets, whereupon I used the saddle shoes as the natural weapons they were. When my mom got the report card with the comment, “Hits and kicks” nobody bothered to ask me “why?”
Anyway, after that I was known as “Iron-toes” and there was far less teasing.
But the revelation of walking out of the optometrist’s and seeing birds and planes, and being able to tell the difference is still with me, nearly 60 years later. I could read signs! I could read the chalkboard!
Years later, when contact lens technology caught up with my myopia and astigmatism, both severe, I had contacts for several years. I loved them because they were always clean. I struggle to keep my glasses clean every day. Best cleaner I’ve found is soap & water, then soft clean cloth to dry & polish.
Also, glasses for those of us who don’t have mild prescriptions, cost a ton. CostCo is the best price I have found for lenses with bells & whistles.
I got glasses when friends started noticing me squinting at road signs when driving. I was in my early twenties at the time, so about your age. I’m mid sixties now. I’ve worn glasses ever since (contacts have always struck me as too much work). I mostly need them for driving and computer, as well as reading print. I can go without them reading on a Kindle, thanks to its marvelous ability to adjust font size. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best model for that feature.
BTW, they look good on you!
Was 22 and driving at night when a large dog seemed to materialize right in front of my car. It had run into the road from the side but I didn’t see it until it was too late and the collision killed it. Stopped and called the police, who came to help. No one in nearby houses expressed ownership. I felt awful and had never realized my vision was going. Not wanting to kill anyone ever again, got glasses.
Contacts are better because they give you peripheral vision, while glasses don’t and that difference can make some people nauseous. Flipping from contacts back to glasses is very disorienting. Like having to hang on when going down stairs. You’ll get used to them in time.
By the way, they look nice on you.
Nearsighted and glasses starting about 3rd grade. Switched to contacts (first gas perm, then soft) in high school. Stayed that way until my mid-40s then bit the bullet and got PRK (LASIK for uber-nearsighted folks).
Now I have perfect distance vision and have to wear readers for up close work.
C’est la vie!
I love your glasses, though. They look great!
I was ten when I started wearing glasses for shortsightedness so you are doing better than me. The lenses can affect distance/spatial perception but you’ll soon get used to it & not notice it anymore.
Your glasses look great!
I’m 55; I’ve work glasses since I got caught cheating on the eye test at school in 3rd grade. I’m pretty nearsighted, and need the glasses to drive, watch TV, or anything else at a distance. I long ago acclimated to being someone who wears glasses, and I’ve never really been tempted by contacts.
But the question of how lenses can get dirty or smudged in essentially NO. TIME. AT. ALL is one of the great mysteries of the universe!
Have you noticed the leaves on trees, or could you see them clearly before? I know when I first got mine in my late 20’s a friend who always wore glasses asked me if I noticed leaves now. I had not (I just never looked at trees while driving), but after his comment I started looking and WOW was I amazed.
I’ve worn glasses since I was seven, which makes it nearly six decades at this point. I still remember riding home in my mom’s car from the optician wearing my first pair of glasses (blue cat’s-eye style – it was the early 60s, after all) and exclaiming at all the things I was seeing for the first time. I had never seen tree branches in my life until that moment, and it was incredibly exciting to finally see what all was out there in the world for me to drink in.
I am very near-sighted with astigmatism, and my glasses go on my face as soon as the alarm goes off, and they don’t come off until I am in bed with the light out. I wear a rimless frame with hyper-thin (expensive) lenses because otherwise the weight of the glasses dragging on my ears gives me headaches.
The funny thing is that now that I’m at a point where I need readers, the BEST up-close vision I get for details is to take my glasses off and hold whatever it is about six inches from my nose. At my age, my near vision is far sharper that way than any glasses can achieve.
Your glasses suit your face very well, and they make you look quite scholarly. I hope you find it easy to get used to them (some folks who don’t get glasses until adulthood have a hard time with that), and that you reach a point of embracing it as a new fashion statement. And you have a great day also!
We actually found my eyeglasses from when I was a baby yesterday. I had strabismus and it was hoped the glasses would correct it; I did get surgery and then didn’t need eyeglasses until nearsightedness and astigmatism set in around middle school.
My mother had LASIK surgery and adores it — since she was nearsighted and then became also farsighted as she aged, she couldn’t get back to 20/20 vision. However, she does need to wear glasses/contacts less often and says it helped her night vision to not have to deal with an extra lens between the thing she’s looking at and her retina. As for me, I have no desire to have anyone with a laser or blade go near my eyes (… again).
I have just accepted that my glasses are constantly smudged. At least I don’t have to wear them at the telescope. I’m an astronomer — while we don’t do science by eyeballs through a telescope, we do a lot of public education and outreach with ‘look through a telescope’ and also, it’s just fun. I can focus the telescope to basically have those lenses (or mirrors) correct for my bad vision in addition to the job of ‘focus all this light into my eyeball so the object looks brighter’.
I am 59 and have been wearing glasses for 52 of those years. I have absolutely horrible vision, but good enough to know that you look lovely in your new glasses. Glad that you can see the world better now.
New glasses always make the world look weird. Your visual cortex has to adjust to the new normal. There’s a famous experiment where people wore glasses that inverted the world and after a couple of weeks their visual system had reinverted it. So when they took the glasses off, the world looked upside down again.
Congratulation on finding one of the few brands that does not belong to the Luxottica monopoly. They are the reason why something that is fundamentally very simple, glasses, costs $600. Seriously, do they look like they were as hard to make and had as much materials cost as a computer or a midrange phone?
You probably ended up doing business with Luxottica anyway since they own all the major retailers — Lenscrafters, Perle, Target Optical, Oliver Peoples among others, the biggest vison care insurer, Eyemed, about half the frame brands in existence, and one of the biggest online retailers, glasses.com.
You’d think the antitrust regulators would be interested in Luxottica but you’d be wrong. The EU recently approved a merger with one of the major lens manufacturers, Essilor.
Welcome to the world of 1000% profit margins.
When you grow up shortsighted, you don’t know you are shortsighted. It’s just the way things are and you assume that this is the same for everyone.
From the age of 5 until I was 8, I never did very well in school. This being the middle of the last century in postwar Scotland, the class size was in the 40’s so the teacher never really noticed until, one day, a nurse came round to give everyone a basic health check, including an eye test. On seeing my responses on seeing the chart, she told everyone, ‘This boy REALLY needs glasses!’
In Scotland, at that time, kids could get glasses for free but you had to get them from a facility across town. We took a bus there and the trip going was uneventful being a rainy day in downtown Glasgow.
The trip back, with my new optical aids, was literally revelatory. Glasgow streets, then as now, are mainly lined with 4 storey high tenement buildings. I distinctly remember realizing that I could now make out details on the upper floors! I could make out detail in clouds! Wow!
My school work improved quite a bit now I could actually see the blackboard!
I’ve had glasses from second or third grade. You are accepting yours with far more dignity and grace than I did.
Since you need them for driving you might want to look into getting either separate prescription sunglasses or photochromic lenses (the kind that get dark in the sun).
They look good! I’ve worn glasses (to see further) since I was in High School! When I was thirty, I found that I didn’t need them anymore. About a decade ago, I found I needed those reading glasses you can get at a drugstore. In the last ten years, my eyesight changed and so I’m wearing bifocals now. Remember comic actor Phil Silvers? His glasses were his trademark and so when he had corrective eye surgery, he found he needed to keep the glasses (without lenses!) or audiences wouldn’t recognize him!
The smudges…..the smudges NEVER stop! Never!
As someone who also doesn’t need glasses all the time, I will tell you: you will misplace and lose them a lot. Be prepared. Buy extras when you can.
I have worn glasses since the second grade. I am now 69 so it’s been a long time. I still remember how I got a headache and did not like how things looked. I realized much later that I had been so used to everything being a blur that I had needed to get used to seeing clearly. These days I prefer to read and knit and crochet without glasses where a lot of people put on their glasses for that.
I also had to get glasses for astigmatism in my 30s. When I first started wearing them, everything looked like it was tilting away from me. Walking was weird for a while. But then one day I realized everything looked normal. Your brain will adapt to the new input mode. But the amazing thing is that things still look normal without glasses even though the input is different. Brains are smart!
The fun started again in my 40s when presbyopia kicked in. And bifocals happened somewhere in there. My prescription finally stopped being different every year when I turned 53.
Look at all the good times you have ahead of you!
Wearing glasses since 2nd grade, also astigmatism but now most definitely near-sighted and old-sighted. I started off wearing them all the time, which I think is easier than having to remember where they are and to bring them with me. Good luck.
My husb and older daughter have glasses too. The youngest didn’t “qualify” unti she was 10 when she declared, “Finally, I get to be like you!” We had no idea she felt that way.
Anyway, Never try to repair them yourself and Never put them somewhere a foot or buttock could find them.
Enjoy! Choosing frames is a lot of fun.
(BTW, the “also” refers to astigmatism, not 30s. I know you’re in your 20s.)
Looking good in those glasses, Athena. Yeah, things will look different as you correct for the astigmatism. You vision is calibrated by your brain as you move about in space and build up memories. When the glasses correct for the astigmatism, at first things will look “in the wrong place” until your brain reprograms with the new visual input (this typically takes less than a week). If you develop headaches while wearing new glasses, this is an indication they were ground incorrectly (or out of tolerances) and your forcing you eyes and brain to do too much work. But if things just look differently proportioned, that’s how they should look to you, and your brain will adjust after a while. But if you only use the glasses sometimes, your brain might not gain enough experience with the “new” vision and these things will always appear weird when you have the glasses on. The only caveat is if it is a major change (like funhouse mirror kinda differences), in that case go back to the optician and have the lenses checked to make sure they were ground correctly for you. Welcome to the club.
My sister needed glasses from a very young age; she had extreme nearsightedness in one eye and perfect vision in the other. She actually needed to patch her good eye for half of the day just to ensure her brain wouldn’t abandon the bad eye until her vision matured. Her prescription at one point was -13. So I was always happy I didn’t have glasses.
Then come Junior High one of my buddies was demonstrating he could pop one of his lenses out and use it as a monocle. I borrowed it and tried it out. Holy shit, I could read the board clearly. I always thought it was just crappy hold chalkboards with a ton of dust that kept the writing from being super clear. And that’s how I ended up with glasses.
I’ve been wearing glasses since elementary school. I’m a bit nearsighted and definitely astigmatic; I see things elongated and narrow, so I like all the painters who have the same type of astigmatism, such as El Greco, Modigliani, Botticelli, etc. I dislike (intensely) painters who have the short/wide/fat version of astigmatism, such as Breughel. I discovered the connection between my astigmatism and painterly preferences after hearing an NPR interview with an optometrist whose hobby was analyzing the vision problems of great artists.
I have worn glasses since I was 6. I now have around -13 diopters of correction, which is pretty bad.
Your frames are super cute! You look good with them.
Same here with astigmatism. I’m good at seeing things close up, so mostly they are for long distance reading of things these days. I grew up with having them on all the time, but somehow my eyes changed that I don’t see as well with them ON closeup…ugh, that still makes no sense to me. So I have them off and on throughout the day. It’s confusing.
I’ve had glasses since I was 7, for near-sightedness (I’m 62 now.) I stayed in the same scrip for years and years, but I did a 3-year stint in land title research in my mid-40s, and a few months in, needed bifocals. About every other year, the near-sightedness improves, the far-sightedness increases. I have an astigmatism, too. You look beautiful in your new glasses!
Since I was 3.
“Which way is the letter E pointing?”
Me: “What letter E?” Walks to wall- almost touches with nose. “Oh, THAT letter E.”
There’s nothing like getting a new pair of glasses to give you a revelation of just how much of vision is post-processing.
OMG those frames look super cute on you! I’ve been wearing glasses since I was in my 20’s. Human body’s gonna be weird, we just go with it.
My friends & I used to switch glasses, lol. Yes, when I tried my friend Bill’s I was all “HOLY CRAP”! XD
1.) Your glasses look great!
2.) I had 20:15 vision (better than 20:20) well into my 40s (mid-70s now), which fit well with my job as a commercial pilot, and was horrified when it deteriorated to “mere” 20:20, and has slowly continued to deteriorate since (now in my mid-70s). I rejected the idea of contacts, as I can’t stand anything touching my corneas. Part of the FAA flight medical exam used to involve checking intraocular pressure by means of a tonometer–a little spring gizmo–pressed against the eyeball, and I always managed to avoid that by claiming it would involve excessive blood loss (the doctor’s blood, not mine).
Like many pilots of my vintage, I memorized the mystic word “DEFPOTEC”–the 20:20 line on the then-standard eye chart–which could lead to typical exchanges like:
Me: “D…E…F…uuhhh. P…O…T…E…O…no! C!”
Dr. “Very impressive, Captain–the chart is behind you.”
All joking aside, my initial disappointment has changed to gratitude that we live in an era in which eyesight correction is not only available, but almost universal (at least in the developed world). If and when you want new glasses (and your prescription may continue to change), there are various organizations that will welcome your old ones for distribution to those less fortunate.