Darke County and COVID Contradictions
Cases of COVID are on the upswing again, in Ohio as well as nationwide, so I thought I would check in with the CDC and see how my county is doing. Darke County, Ohio is not particularly well vaccinated — we have something like a 31% vaccination rate (I and my family are of course vaccinated) — so I was curious to see if we’d had a notable uptick in COVID cases recently.
The answer: Not really! Or at the very least, not yet. Darke County is one of the few Ohio counties at the moment with a low incidence of community transmission, with two reported new cases of the virus in the last week. There was one COVID-related death reported yesterday; prior to that the last recorded COVID-related death was six weeks ago. The virus is still in Darke County, but it’s small hotspots at the moment, not a forest fire.
This is good news in that most of the people who live near me appear to be at a reasonably low risk for COVID, despite their current unvaccinated status. It’s less good in that, in a county that already suffers from vaccine hesitancy, it doesn’t seem likely to me that anything is going to move the needle (so to speak) to convince folks around here to get a shot. Yes, it’s nice that the GOP and FOX News have begun, incredibly begrudgingly, to tell people to get a shot, but it may be too little, too late for that, for Darke Country and other rural, conservative counties in the US.
I am vaccinated, along with my family; I’m not too worried about having a breakthrough infection thanks to the Delta variant, and if I am infected, I’m not too worried about getting very sick from it (for values of “very sick” that mean “hospitalized and possibly intubated”). I do worry for my neighbors who haven’t, by choice, been vaccinated, not only because they can get sick but because they can more easily transmit to others, some of whom can’t get vaccinated, even if they want to.
Likewise, I worry that the longer people avoid getting vaccinated, the more variants will pop up. Delta is already more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus; it’s entirely possible we’ll eventually hit on one that the vaccines won’t be effective against. I like my house; I’d still like to leave it occasionally.
Basically, Darke County is currently lucky, with regard to COVID. I sincerely hope it remains so. I would also like to suggest to my fellow Darke Countians that luck favors the prepared, and in this case, “prepared” means “vaccinated.” It’s just a thought.
Note: Anyone posting anti-vaccine bullshit will see their comment malleted into oblivion as soon as I see it. Don’t do it; save us both the effort.
Honestly, it feels like we’re going through what will be at best a short respite, before delta or some other variant (or, more likely, more than one) comes roarin’ through again.
I worry mainly about those who would get vaxxed, but can’t, esp. in big cities and poorer countries. They are all at risk from the selfish, ignorant antivax aholes, and the lack of leadership.
You’re pretty spread out there, what about the schools? Are they in your county or do you have a regional system? Not that the next county over is likely to institute a mask requirement either.
I am so worried about schools opening up with mask mandates not being allowed (yes, people in Blue states, some state governments have made K-12 mask mandates illegal), even places with kids under 12. Especially since the news is now saying they won’t be getting vaccinated until winter now instead of fall, which they’d been saying until like two weeks ago.
Called the governor’s office today about it, but I’m guessing he’s only going to lift the prohibition if other ultra-right governors are doing it too. But worried “soccer moms” will hopefully have some influence on that switch getting flipped?
“Likewise, I worry that the longer people avoid getting vaccinated, the more variants will pop up. Delta is already more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus; it’s entirely possible we’ll eventually hit on one that the vaccines won’t be effective against. I like my house; I’d still like to leave it occasionally.”
When Delta comes to town, the low vaccination rate is a serious problem for you. The more infections, the more opportunities you have for exposure. And with vaccines that are 95% effective, eventually the law of averages will catch up. We do know that breakthrough infections are possible, we just don’t know how possible because there are not usually followup tests of people who have been vaccinated. Personally, I decided to start wearing the mask again whenever I go indoors.
The worst case is the combination of low vaccination rate and high population density. You only have one of those in Darke County.
I fired the guy who had been mowing my rental properties. I noticed lawns not getting mowed for over three weeks and when I called him to see what’s up, he told me that he had Covid and pneumonia (many months after the vaccine – the FREE vaccine became available!). Oh, thanks for letting me know earlier!
I have the bad combination of a quick mind with poor filters and tend to spew out whatever I’m thinking and what popped out was, “I think there two major groups of people who refuse to be vaccinated: politically ideological folks who maintain limited access to facts, and stupid people. And you never struck my as very political.”
Honestly, I don’t think it occurred to him that I was calling him stupid so that was a waste. The very same day I saw a mowing crew in my neighborhood that had a Biden/Harris sticker on the back of their pickup and after asking the two guys if they’d been vaccinated (“Hell yeah!” they replied together), I hired them on the spot.
Luck is not a plan. Neither is hope.
Vaccination? THAT’S a plan.
Honestly? I think the delta variant is just the tip of the iceberg. Covid 19 is a RNA virus, a retrovirus, a super mutator (most retroviruses, like HIV or Ebola, are supermutators. No DNA mechanisms to excise errors in transcription.) We created environmental conditions to favor Covid 19 variants that were more infectious, by social distancing, masking, hand washing, etc AND by having a LARGE portion of the population that refused to do any of those things, thereby guaranteeing a host reservoir to continue the production/population of Covid 19, including the variants.
Sooner or later, we will encounter a variant that will have mutated to blow right through the current vaccinations, which are actually excellent at doing what they were designed to do, which is prevent illness and to a lesser degree, transmission of the Covid 19 pathogen.
If the Trump troglodytes and antivaxxers hadn’t provided the host reservoir, we might have actually been able to permanently eliminate the pathogen. Unfortunately, that no longer looks to be an option. This thing is now with us forever, barring some epic new medical breakthrough.
For anyone going “no, that’s impossible”, I suggest reading The Demon In The Freezer by Richard Preston. Makes the movie Jaws look like a kids’ movie.
Given that the majority of the infected and dead are now the unvaccinated, I couldn’t stop thinking about how the Republicans, conservatives and religious right bawl predictably, publicly and tiresomely about how deeply the care about children and the unborn but won’t get vaccinated. Exactly what kind of cognitive dissonance has to take place for both ideas to occupy the same mental space? Because right now, the dead are something like 93-99% unvaccinated and children under 12 can’t get vaccinated.
The other thought that kept running through my mind was the Pied Piper story. The piper asks for what is reasonable, fair (& previously negotiated) and when the townspeople refuse to do the right thing, the piper tells them that he will take their children instead.
Far too many people refused to do what was right and reasonable. And now the pandemic is taking their children.
I am fully vaccinated but I would almost certainly die if I acquired one of the variants doing the rounds; I am therefore following medical advice and isolating myself now that almost all restrictions have been lifted here in England. Meanwhile scientists around the world are a) expressing extreme concern about the effects on the population of England and b) expressing extreme concern about the effects on the population of the rest of the world, since the pursuit of so-called herd immunity via people catching the virus – as opposed to by vaccination- gives perfect conditions for the virus to mutate into even nastier forms.
Viruses don’t care about the opinions of people they infect; they just want to reproduce themselves. My daughter is a consultant physician in an Acute Medical Unit who is put at risk by idiots who refuse to get vaccinated, or imagine that vaccination is a form of magic which ensures that they can’t catch it, and thus are convinced that they can’t possibly end up in her resuscitation room.
Those are almost as irritating as the people claiming that Covid is a hoax created by the pharmaceutical industry and therefore there must be some other reason for their relatives ending up in her resuscitation room and she should be investigating some other possible reason, presumably in her copious free time whilst trying to establish a supply of oxygen to the brain in the four minutes before irreversible brain damage occurs.
She is in Kent where the Alpha variant kicked off; she has, for obvious reasons, very extensive experience of diagnosing and treating people with Covid-19. She’s also the vaccine lead, running clinical trials on one vaccine in particular. Naturally a fairly small but very loud group of people are convinced that reading posts on Facebook is an adequate preparation for making the judgement calls she makes. Unfortunately there is no vaccine for stupidity.