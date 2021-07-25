“I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious”

Posted on July 25, 2021

Sugar, a connoisseur of small arthropods. She knows what she likes.

In other news, Athena is on vacation this week, and I am finally at a point where I am likely to finish this novella I’ve been dragging out, and also we have guests coming, soooo things may be slow here until the end of July. That’s a week, you can deal. And look, I gave you a cat picture.

— JS

11 Comments

  1. Saw the title and was REALLY hoping it was referring to a 4 footed, not 2 footed creature. Whew!

  4. Wait till kitty tries to eat a June Bug. They grab onto kitty’s lips and tongue. Pretty hilarious for the human.

  5. Yikes! I saw the headline and thought for a moment this might be another of Athena’s experiments in Extreme Cuisine!

    I see all your posts of pets in the yard and I think, “Must be great to have a big yard your pets can romp in without fear of being run over by cars.”

