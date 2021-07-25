“I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious”
Posted on July 25, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
Sugar, a connoisseur of small arthropods. She knows what she likes.
In other news, Athena is on vacation this week, and I am finally at a point where I am likely to finish this novella I’ve been dragging out, and also we have guests coming, soooo things may be slow here until the end of July. That’s a week, you can deal. And look, I gave you a cat picture.
— JS
Saw the title and was REALLY hoping it was referring to a 4 footed, not 2 footed creature. Whew!
Always happy to see a cat picture, good news on your writing, and of course there are Olympics to watch.
Awwwww! Meow! We had a kitty that liked to eat ants!
Wait till kitty tries to eat a June Bug. They grab onto kitty’s lips and tongue. Pretty hilarious for the human.
Yikes! I saw the headline and thought for a moment this might be another of Athena’s experiments in Extreme Cuisine!
I see all your posts of pets in the yard and I think, “Must be great to have a big yard your pets can romp in without fear of being run over by cars.”
Pingback: “I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious” - Up To Date News - 9pmNews.Com
Pingback: “I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious” - Latest Games - 23PremiumGames.Com
Pingback: “I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious” - 3+2 Vs. 5-axis - 3Plus2Five.Com
Pingback: “I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious” - Two+2 2Plus2Four.net
Pingback: “I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious” - News, Fashion and Beauty - BeyondNews.Net
Does that burst of pingbacks smell like spam to anybody else?