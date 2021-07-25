“I Ate a Bug and It Was Delicious”

Sugar, a connoisseur of small arthropods. She knows what she likes.

In other news, Athena is on vacation this week, and I am finally at a point where I am likely to finish this novella I’ve been dragging out, and also we have guests coming, soooo things may be slow here until the end of July. That’s a week, you can deal. And look, I gave you a cat picture.

— JS