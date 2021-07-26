The Problem With Pingbacks

Posted on July 26, 2021    Posted by      Leave a Comment

John Scalzi

Small housekeeping note: In the last couple of days it’s become clear that “pingbacks” — notifications from other sites that they are linking to posts here — are being used for spam purposes, so I have disabled the ability for pingbacks to be displayed. What does this mean for you, the faithful reader of the site? Almost nothing, as legit pingbacks were very rare in any event. But for those of you who noticed the spammy pingbacks, this is me letting you know they’ve been dealt with.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: