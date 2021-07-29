The Temp Toilet
Posted on July 29, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
Earlier in the year, the toilet in our en suite bathroom stopped working as it should and we decided it was time to replace it. Also, and coincidentally, we decided that 2021 was the year we were going to do a complete overhaul of the bathroom, which included but was not limited to the toilet. We had contractors out to spec out the new bathroom, and I chose a really nifty “smart toilet” which was space age and had all the bells and whistles except for bluetooth speakers, which, no joke, you can get, but which I thought were, just barely, overkill. Since we were going to remodel the whole bathroom anyway, we simply shut off the balky unworking toilet until it could be replaced in the remodel.
Fast forward several months, and the bathroom remodel is on hold, continually pushed back because apparently 2021 is just about the (sorry) crappiest year to try to do a remodel. All the contractors are scrambling because of material shortages and the knock-on effects to their existing jobs and so on. At this point, it seems likely that a remodel is going to get shunted to 2022. Which is fine — except for the toilet, the bathroom is perfectly functional and there’s no real rush. But we were getting tired of not having the full functionality of the bathroom. We have a couple of other bathrooms, but honestly.
So: Meet the new toilet, which is a basic, inexpensive model designed to do one thing and one thing only — well two things, I guess, depending on why you’re using it. It’s temporary, in the sense that when we do the remodel, it won’t be staying; it’ll be replaced by that “smart toilet” we already have priced into the remodel. Be that as it may, I’m happy to have it for however long we do. It’s nice to have a totally functional en suite bathroom again.
Welcome, toilet. I apologize for what comes next for you.
— JS
I hope the basic toilet is satisfactory, because face it, if the bathroom is fancy enough to write its French ‘en suite’ in italics, you really do need a fancy toilet to do the job(s) right.
Let’s show some respect for the household member with the crappiest job.
Whenever the upgrade happens I have only one word: Bidet.
In my experience many plumbers (perhaps those trying to pay off a boat) will tell you to replace a toilet that isn’t flushing well. In fact the cleanout instructions are easy to find online (“toilet siphon jet”) and almost as easy to apply. Yeah, you do need elbox length rubber globes and courage.
A few minutes spent poking around with a six inch nail will dislodge a vast quantity of yellowish crystals that build up inside the toilet and reduce the siphon jet water flow.
Yeah, the plumber doesn’t want to do that either. That’s why he’s telling you to replace the toilet with a new one.
Seems to me that one problem with a “smart” toilet is that there are a lot more things that can go wrong with it.
Guess what I was sitting on when I read this!
Oh hey, it’s one of those disposable toilets from Saturday Night Live ages ago!
Got a Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in your area? They’d love your temp toilet.