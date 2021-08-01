Dispatcher 3: Finished!

For those of you who are fans of the Dispatcher series, good news: I literally just five minutes ago finished the third novella.

Also, the answer to any question you might have about it at the moment is: Dude, I don’t know, I literally just five minutes ago finished the thing, let me sleep and send it in to the Audible people and maybe after that I can tell you anything about anything other than “hey, it’s done.”

In the meantime: Hey! It’s done!

Now I’m going to bed.

— JS