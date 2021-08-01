Dispatcher 3: Finished!

John Scalzi

For those of you who are fans of the Dispatcher series, good news: I literally just five minutes ago finished the third novella.

Also, the answer to any question you might have about it at the moment is: Dude, I don’t know, I literally just five minutes ago finished the thing, let me sleep and send it in to the Audible people and maybe after that I can tell you anything about anything other than “hey, it’s done.”

In the meantime: Hey! It’s done!

Now I’m going to bed.

— JS

  1. Seriously, though, I don’t have any answers to any questions right now. This is not your cue to ask smart-ass questions, incidentally, although I know that won’t stop some of you.

  3. That’s like when we ask Tammy, “So how’s the book?” right after she’d done, and she said, “Finished! Now leave me alone so I can collapse….”

  5. Awesome! Congratulations!

    (I put the smart-ass question in the fridge, it will keep a few days…)

