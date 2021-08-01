The Down Time

So here’s a thing: With the completion of the third Dispatcher novella, which happened last night (minus a quick read-through and a few inevitable minor tweaks of the last couple of chapters for pacing purposes), I am done with work for 2021. More accurately, the two things I officially had deadlines for in 2021 — the novel for Tor, and the novella for Audible — are now completed, and for the rest of the year, I have no deadlines, and nothing I owe to any one. No one is expecting anything from me for the whole rest of the year at least. That’s (checks notes) five whole months.

So does that means I’m spending the rest of 2021 farting around on Twitter? Well, it could. I am famously lazy, and Twitter is famously designed for short attentions spans. But here’s what I’m more likely to do instead.

1. Summer vacation. First off, I’m taking the whole month of August to do — here comes a highly technical term — fuck all. I’m going to catch up on, in no particular order, sleep, reading and sleep. I may do things in August, but if I do them it’s because I want to and when I don’t want to do them anymore, I’ll stop and then probably take a nap. Honestly, just napping through August sounds like a grand time to me. So, uh, yeah. If you wanted anything out of me for August, you might have to wait until September.

2. Think on the 2023 novel. Because you’d like a novel from me in 2023, yes? Sure you would. Right now there are three possible novels in contention and before the end of the year I’ll have to pick one of them. The actual likelihood is that I’ll make that decision by the end of September and start thinking about it seriously and/or maybe start writing it by the end of the year. But there are a number of factors that will go into that decision and some may take longer than others because some of them are not entirely up to me.

3. Play around in my new music room. Honestly, this is the thing I’m looking forward to most for the rest of the year. I bought myself a ridiculous amount of musical and production equipment (see photo above for verification), and now I’m going to spend some serious time trying to become competent(ish) with it all. Not having a deadline hanging over me while I do it will be nice.

4. Travel. I’m vaccinated and I have no problem wearing a mask so I don’t inadvertently infect random folks, and it would be nice to see some people I haven’t seen in a while. I will probably at some point take to the road to visit friends.

5. Maybe write a bit of short fiction. I don’t have a novel out this year, and I don’t yet know when the third Dispatcher novella will be out, so it would be nice to have a little bit of fiction out from me this year. Maybe a short story or two? We’ll see if anything catches my fancy.

6. Work on secret projects. Calling them “secret projects” always makes it sound cooler than they are, they’re just things I haven’t announced yet. But some of them will be fun when they’re out in the world.

7. DragonCon and Worldcon. The only two conventions on my schedule this year. Dragon Con just posted their update information on the in-person convention (everybody must mask up!) and there will be a virtual component as well. And Worldcon is in December this year, so we’ll see how everything falls into place. I’m optimistic.

That’s the plan for the rest of 2021. Let’s get to it! Starting with a nap.

— JS