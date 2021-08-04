The Apple Bulletin
Posted on August 4, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
This just in: Our neighbors’ apples are coming along nicely. They’re not ripe yet — if you bite into one, they’re still a bit astringent — but it won’t be long until they are. I’m likely to take a couple here and there, for the same reason I let the neighbor kids pick as many mulberries as they want from our trees: Because why not, it’s just neighborly. I bought an apple seedling a couple of years ago to put into our own backyard but it didn’t take. We’ll have to try again.
In other news, I’m mostly enjoying my time off, although I have some editorial notes to address on the latest Dispatcher novella (mostly minor, which is nice), and I’m doing some prep work for Dragon Con, which takes place (checks watch) in a month. Wheee! Get vaccinated and wear your masks, folks. And otherwise most just chasing after the dog. There are worse lives.
— JS
Just to be clear – it is NOT ok to go to a farmer’s orchard and just “take a few apples”. That is their livelihood and is actually stealing. I grew up on a farm and you’d be surprised how many people stopped at the side of the road and just went into our orchard and started picking.
Sharing with a neighbor or friend is entirely different! and encouraged! :)
I miss that part about the Midwest. I’ve been watching a lot of Charlie Berens videos on youtube and feeling nostalgic. (Also better understanding why people in other parts of the country are sometimes weirded out by our natural helpfulness.) I also miss rhubarb.
We had an apple tree in my childhood backyard, one of the survivors from an orchard that had been there before the houses were built. Our house was built in 1919, so that tree was quite old, and it came down in a storm circa 1980.
When we were kids, our parents sent us with bags of apples for the neighbors. Many bags of apples. We used to joke about them saying “quick, turn off the lights and pretend we’re not home, the Healy kids are coming down the block with more apples.”
Okay, a bit of unsolicited gardening advice: Plant raspberry bushes. You have to a bit careful they don’t take over the yard, but they multiply and can provide tons (well, at least gallons) of delicious berries year after year.
A porcupine came along and has essentially killed a Macintosh apple tree I’ve been nursing along for years, hoping for one blasted apple from it (it requires a pollinator and none of the pollinator trees I planted have survived). So I think neighbors’ apple trees are going to be my source this year!