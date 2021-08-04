The Apple Bulletin

This just in: Our neighbors’ apples are coming along nicely. They’re not ripe yet — if you bite into one, they’re still a bit astringent — but it won’t be long until they are. I’m likely to take a couple here and there, for the same reason I let the neighbor kids pick as many mulberries as they want from our trees: Because why not, it’s just neighborly. I bought an apple seedling a couple of years ago to put into our own backyard but it didn’t take. We’ll have to try again.

In other news, I’m mostly enjoying my time off, although I have some editorial notes to address on the latest Dispatcher novella (mostly minor, which is nice), and I’m doing some prep work for Dragon Con, which takes place (checks watch) in a month. Wheee! Get vaccinated and wear your masks, folks. And otherwise most just chasing after the dog. There are worse lives.

— JS