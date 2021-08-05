My New Phone and How I Got It
August 5, 2021
This past week, I swam in the ocean. Unfortunately, so did my phone.
My friends and I had the bright idea to buy some of those waterproof cellphone bags from the beach store so we wouldn’t have to leave our phones unattended on the shore. You put your phone in, seal it at the top, and your phone is totally protected from the water, not to mention the bag floats and has a lanyard attached to it, so it’s pretty difficult to lose your phone to the ocean.
Everything was peachy keen until I noticed that my bag was sinking for some reason. I pondered it for a moment before realizing that it could only mean one thing. There was water inside the bag. Sure enough, when I looked, the bag was over halfway filled with water, and my phone was totally and utterly fucked.
So I asked my friend to take me to the nearest Verizon store since it’s not a great idea to be on vacation without a phone, and got the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is the biggest iPhone to date, and the newest. My friend is actually the one that convinced me to get it, since I wasn’t interested in an iPhone that didn’t have a home button. Not to mention the size of it seemed quite inconvenient (women’s clothes have tiny pockets as is, trying to fit a giant phone in one is no easy feat).
For comparison, here is an iPad mini VS my phone:
And just for shits and giggles I brought home my totally destroyed phone, and here it is next to my new one:
For years I have dreaded the no-home-button models of iPhones, and people that have those models always say “I don’t even miss it!” or “you get used to it”. And I never believed them. I was a purist when it came to the home button, there was no way I could stand not to have one. But here I stand corrected. Within hours of getting my new phone, I could honestly say I didn’t miss the home button at all. It doesn’t even occur to me that it’s not there. It’s hard for me to believe that I could adapt so quickly to not having one, when I’d been cringing for years at the thought of it missing.
As for the size, it’s practically like a damn tablet, but it’s actually awesome. Every time I hold someone else’s phone now, it blows my mind how small it is. How did I have something so tiny beforehand and not think it was small? The best part of it being so big is that web-comics look AMAZING. Without the home button, the entire screen is just display with no interruptions, so reading comics is a much improved experience. The only problem I’ve found when it comes to the size is one-handed swipe texting is a lot more difficult because it’s hard to reach the other side of the phone.
And the camera on this thing is amazing! I thought my previous phone, the iPhone SE (2020) had a nice camera, but this one has not one, not two, but three cameras. Every time I go to take a picture I’m shocked at how good the quality is.
Anyways, I’m just here to gush about how much I love my new phone, home-button-less and all.
What kind do you have? Do you like it? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
Your timing is amazing. My current phone (6S+, yeah it’s old) has been unreliable when sending texts to android phones since the last iOS update. I’ve been thinking about getting a new iPhone (or maybe even a Google Pixel like your Dad’s) but I, too, dreaded not having a Home button.
What do you think of wireless charging? That’s another thing I’m not crazy about, only because I currently buy 10-foot off-brand cables so I can use my phone while charging. Not sure how that’ll work once I’m (ironically) tied to a wireless charger.
Pixel 5 here and it’s the best phone I’ve ever owned. I’m looking forward to the Pixel 6 Pro. It has some really impressive specs.
I have the same phone and love it. You can make the keyboard all squish to one side by long pressing the globe on the bottom left and choosing which side you want the keyboard to compress into. That might help with one handed swipe typing. I’m not sure if there is a setting you have to enable prior to that, but it works for me. Enjoy!!
@Beej:
Wireless charging is great! At least with a Pixel 3 and above, you can choose to wirelessly charge or plug it in. I use wireless about 99% of the time because it is just simpler.
I upgraded to the regular iPhone 12, like you I was very worried about giving up the home button, and like you, haven’t minded it much. The reset steps still remind me of the Konami cheat code – and I’m sure when I need them I’ll need to look them up… on my phone I’m needing to force a restart.
I will die on the home button hill. Also the larger phones are just uncomfortable for my small hands.
I’m in love with my Samsung 8 Active. Yes–it’s an android phone. Shortly after I got it (3? years ago now), it few out of my shirt pocket into the washer, and made it halfway through the bedding cycle, under a comforter, in an agitatorless top-loader.
It got very, very, wet–submerged for half an hour in soapy water.
When I got it out–it was still on. I called my local cellphone repair guy to ask what to do. Once we established a) the phone model, and b) that I was using it to talk to him–he told me the phone was fine and I should just dry off the outside . . .
My wife and I recently got iPhone 12a and had the same home button transition experience. The only time I still miss it is when using the Wallet — haven’t quite mastered the double-click of the power button without triggering a screenshot because of how I tend to grab it.
I have a Galaxy Note 9 (Android) that I updated from a Note 4. Like you, the size difference was amazing. I do enjoy the larger real estate. With this sort of tech I always love what I have, then I upgrade and can’t believe how much better it all is.
In the Apple environment. I just replaced my 9 year-old iPad (~9 inch) with the latest iPad Pro (~11 inch) and it’s beautiful. I felt the same about the lack of a home button, how will this work? Can I get use to it? Within a day I got it and loved the new design. No issues at all and I wouldn’t want to go back. It’s perfect. Of course talk to me in 9 years and I’ll love whatever I have then. Ha.
While I’ve slowed down on my upgrades, when I do take the plunge I am very happy with the general improvements and the extra functionality I get. I really need to explore the camera system more though. These darn devices are basic mini-movie studios in a very compact design. There are times I’m amazed to think that I actually don’t know everything they can do.
Enjoy your new phone.
I recently upgraded my 6S to a 12 mini. Using DH’s phone (an 8) with the button is weird now!
I’m rocking an iPhone 12 mini, in blue. I see a giant phone like yours and think, “good God, who needs a screen that big?!!?”
I have the iphone 11 pro (the smaller one) and I don’t miss the home button at all, in fact when I was reading your post I wondered what a home button was despite having it on previous phones. What I DO miss are the bezels. Everything else is spectacular. Enjoy your new phone! & lucky you – swimming in the ocean.
Gush away. We all want a compatible photo. Something in the cloud you shot with your old phone, then take pic with new phone.
Also you are young and flexible with a great brain
I am old. I need my home button. Lol
Went through the same thing, when I got mine. I wanted a bigger phone, because I’m in hotels 1/2 my life, and I use it to stream. But I have small hands. Then I read that for the first time there actually was a difference between the 12pro and 12promax, besides size. Camera and battery life. Both are amazing!!! I went from a 6S max to this, and the size was surprisingly close, so I never even noticed the small difference.
I have the SE(2020). How are you dealing with the pocket problem? My phone lives in my pocket (front, much more secure for bike riding) where are you storing it now? Is it just always in your hand?
I have a Pixel 5. It’s my second Pixel phone and I love it. I was a diehard iPhone user for years, despite my husband trying to get me to switch to Android for many of those years. What changed my mind?
Fashion. Yes, fashion. I decided I wanted a smartwatch, but I wanted something pretty. And, let’s face it, the Apple Watch ain’t pretty. I always thought it was kind of ugly, actually. And since Apple is so secretive about it’s stuff, nothing not-Apple would be fully functional. So, I switched to my Pixel 2 and got a really pretty Fossil smartwatch to go with it. I’ve been happy and don’t miss my iPhone at all.
I have the same phone, and it’s pretty damn amazing.
I will say that the lack of Touch ID in the middle of a pandemic is frustrating. Yes, with my Apple Watch on, it will unlock things. But using FaceID for passwords with a password manager is frustrating. I hope they look at something similar to the iPad Air, where Touch ID is built into the power button, in a future model.
But yeah. Perfect phone.
This one will be more likely to survive getting dunked or soaked. They’re not truly waterproof, but they’re pretty resistant.
I have an iPad Pro without the button and I had forgotten about its loss within an hour of using it. My wife and I are still using iPhone 6S phones and I replaced the batteries in each with new, higher power ones ($20 from Amazon including the tools to take the phone apart – easy breezy!) but the latest update has screwed up the battery monitoring function whereby it always displays as 100% charge until it dies, and since I listen to audiobooks much of the day this is occurring nearly every damned afternoon.
My wife’s phone is problematic too: she’s burning through gigabytes of cellular data everyday even when the phone is connected to our wifi. We’ve changed every setting suggested by Apple and everyone else experiencing this problem to no avail.
Solution for us both? Time for new phones. We’ll get 12s but you’ve convinced me to go with the pro max. I’ve been trying to justify it having the 11” iPad at home but I do have a hard time seeing the screen of my little 6S when it’s in my car’s cup holder mount, so the bigger phone would be useful. We’ll buy them straight up from Apple, sell the 6S’s on Craigslist and not look back.
…since it’s not a great idea to be on vacation without a phone,…
You should ask your dad about being on vacation without a phone – he probably has some horrifying stories from the olden days of the 80s and 90s :)
So… want to tell us about some of your favorite web comics? There’s a topic for a post!
I’m curious if you have an Apple Watch?
I never missed the home button before masks became a thing. Then I missed it desperately (despite rarely actually leaving my house and needing to mask up) until the Apple Watch unlock feature was finally added in a recent update.
Anyway, I have the X. I also have a non-mini iPad that I used for comics and most games, because I’m a nearsighted old person.