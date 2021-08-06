Here Comes the Weekend

For someone who proclaimed he was on vacation, I had a busy week — edits on the novella (now done), meetings on things I can’t tell you about, and business emails and such on other things I can’t tell you about. All positive! And not terribly brain intensive. But still, more done this week than honestly I intended to do.

But now it’s Friday afternoon and anything that was going to get done this week has already been done, so now I’m really gonna nothing! For the whole weekend! Maybe longer! Just you watch me. Or, uhhhh, don’t, honestly me doing nothing is not that interesting.

Hope your weekend plans are likewise mellow and restorative, and if not, then that they are at least interesting and enjoyable for you.

The picture of Charlie, Zeus and Smudge above has nothing at all to do with what I just wrote, by the way. I just know you like photos of pets.

— JS