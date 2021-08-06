Here Comes the Weekend
For someone who proclaimed he was on vacation, I had a busy week — edits on the novella (now done), meetings on things I can’t tell you about, and business emails and such on other things I can’t tell you about. All positive! And not terribly brain intensive. But still, more done this week than honestly I intended to do.
But now it’s Friday afternoon and anything that was going to get done this week has already been done, so now I’m really gonna nothing! For the whole weekend! Maybe longer! Just you watch me. Or, uhhhh, don’t, honestly me doing nothing is not that interesting.
Hope your weekend plans are likewise mellow and restorative, and if not, then that they are at least interesting and enjoyable for you.
The picture of Charlie, Zeus and Smudge above has nothing at all to do with what I just wrote, by the way. I just know you like photos of pets.
— JS
Isn’t doing NOTHING, still considered doing SOMETHING (nothing, being the ‘thing’).
Just sounds like you’re piling more and more to do, in your efforts to not do anything.
Didn’t you hire an assistant last year, to all all these nothings FOR you?
(aka, enjoy your summer)
Enjoy your downtime (ish!) Hoping to hit a New England beach this weekend and be outdoorsy. Thanks for the petpics…always appreciated! Play some guitar if you can find one. :/
“things I can’t tell you about”
Thanks for piquing our curiosity, and now we will suffer from poor sleep quality this weekend. May the next burrito you eat be made by Wil Wheaton, to exacting standards of Cal-Mex propriety.