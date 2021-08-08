Today in Things I Was Definitely Not Expecting to Expecting to Happen

The house being buzzed several times by an airplane.

To be clear, I don’t think it was buzzing my house in particular; it was flying a loop and my house just happened to be part of the loop. But why it was flying a loop at all is a bit of a mystery. The plane has since moved on and while I can still see and hear it, it’s looping about other parts of the countryside now. Very odd.

Update: It’s back! And I saw it spraying the field you can see to the right of the photo. Mystery solved.

How is your Saturday Sunday (I have lost track of days apparently)?

— JS