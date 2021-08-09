How Bad Should We Feel When the Willfully Unvaccinated Die?
Posted on August 9, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
This comes up because over the last few weeks there’s been an uptick in news stories about people who chose not to be vaccinated dying of COIVD, and on their deathbeds — or alternately, just before an intubation robbed them of the ability to meaningfully communicate with others — they expressed regret for not having got a vaccination earlier, which statistically speaking would have very likely kept them from dying. The story noted above is representative: Right-wing media personality Dick Farrel, who spent time on his radio show railing against the COVID vaccine for all the usual right-wing reasons, died of the virus and apparently told a friend before his demise that he wished he had gotten the vaccine. By then, of course, it was too late.
Dick Farrel didn’t have to die. He knew a vaccine existed, he presumably had access to the data that showed its efficacy in preventing the disease taking hold in the large majority of people, and minimizing the damage it does in the minority who still contracted the virus despite vaccination. Yet he affirmatively chose not to get the vaccine, and he went out of his way to convince others not to get the vaccine as well. He’s dead now, felled by a virus whose worst damage he could have easily avoided. How bad should we feel about his death?
Indeed, here in the second half of 2021, how bad should we feel about the COVID-related death of anyone who still chooses not to get vaccinated — with the full knowledge of the consequences of contracting COVID, and the spread of the rather-more-infectious Delta variant of the disease, and the ease of acquiring a shot (which here in the US is free to get, incidentally)? Is there a certain point where one throws up one’s hands, says, “well, you knew better, didn’t you?” and washes one’s hands of them?
As with so many things in this world, I think it depends.
Let’s begin by acknowledging a moral hazard inherent here. Mainly: there’s a difference between wondering how badly one should feel about the willfully unvaccinated dying of COVID, and hoping that they do. If you are in the latter camp, remember that wishing death on people almost always makes you the asshole in the scenario. I personally make an effort not to wish people dead, even as I acknowledge I have a list of people I think the planet would be better off without. I won’t mourn their sorry asses when they’re gone. I’m not going to hope they get pushed in front of a bus, however. And I’m not going to do any of that pushing myself.
With that acknowledged, I think we can separate the currently unvaccinated into three major categories:
1. Those who legitimately cannot be vaccinated: Children under the age of 12, and those over that age who have medical reasons that keep them from being vaccinated are generally blameless if they catch the virus. You should feel bad for them if they die, and if you additionally feel a bit pissed off that the willfully unvaccinated made their lives harder by not being vaccinated when they easily could be, then that’s perfectly all right. Because they did! And that’s an asshole thing to do.
2. Those who could be vaccinated but aren’t because they’re ignorant and/or have a head full of bullshit: This is the largest group, and personally I have some sympathy for them. Look, it’s hard to remember this sometimes, but lots of people don’t feel obliged to follow the news of the day with any assiduousness. When they do, they often get it from sources that a) have trained them over years to mistrust information that does not come from them, b) are lying to them because they have a financial motive for doing so. This informational ecosystem of bullshit has gone out of its way to frame a viral pandemic as just another political issue, which it’s fundamentally not. A virus doesn’t give a shit about your politics, only whether it can gain a foothold in your body.
But for millions of people, that framing has taken hold and at this point it’s impossible to shake. Your cousin/high school friend/neighbor railing about masks and “vaccination passports” on Facebook has been fed bullshit and accepts the idea that only the people feeding them bullshit are truly “objective” and trustworthy. We can go on and on about how that happened and the ultimate culpability of your cousin/high school friend/neighbor in their own ignorance and pleasure in pouring bullshit into their own head. But, for the moment, accept that they have been lied to, and are unfortunately not particularly well-equipped to break out of the framing that’s been reinforced to them, over and over, by the media figures and politicians they trusted (mind you, they will likely be furious if you point out the latter bit to them; they’re the free-thinkers, you see).
So when your cousin/high school friend/neighbor and people like them who choose not to get vaccinated contract COVID and die, while the temptation is to be all, welp, what did you expect, you fucked around and found out, entertain the notion that, alongside anything else about the situation, they have been victimized by people who largely knew better. There are people who know that a virus doesn’t care about politics, but decided to frame it as a political issue because doing so ultimately allows them to sell pillows and nutritional powders and reverse mortgages and gold coins and whatnot to the people they terrified and made angry and ignorant, and because they think that in the authoritarian future they are working so hard to bring about, somehow they will be the ones wearing the boots instead of being crushed under a heel like everyone else.
You can be sorry that because a vast right-wing propaganda machine thought it was more important to grasp toward power than to value human life, your cousin/high school friend/neighbor/whomever is now dead. Hopefully you will be motivated to avenge their death.
(There are people out there in the US not attached to the right wing who are also steering people away from vaccines, which I am noting here simply so people don’t bring up the point in the comments. Sure, they exist. With that said, let’s not pretend that the high correlation between the parts of the US that are deemed “vaccine hesitant,” and which parts of the US that voted for Trump in 2020, is some sort of wild coincidence).
3. Those who could have been vaccinated but weren’t because they were busy selling the lie: Dick Farrel, by all appearances, falls into that category. Not only did he apparently dine on the bullshit, he was also serving it up on his radio show and on (ugh) Newsmax. He was actively demonizing health experts and encouraging people not to get vaccinated. Who knows how many people found themselves infected, hospitalized, and dead because of his actions, and the actions of others like him in media and politics reinforcing each others’ bullshit. He went out of his way to peddle a lie and endanger the health of others, because among other things he thought there was some coin in it. I hope he brought a couple of coins for the ferryman when he went. That’s all the benefit he’s going to get out of them at this point.
My reaction to the Dick Farrels of the world is: I’m sorry their friends lost a friend, and I’m sorry for all the people they fed bullshit to who are currently in danger of contracting a dangerous but easily preventable virus because he encouraged them not to protect themselves with a simple, safe and efficient vaccine. If his death and deathbed conversion to the efficacy of vaccines serves as a useful rebuttal to all his previous bullshit on the subject, so much the better. Beyond that, I wouldn’t have wished him dead, and I’m glad he’s no longer able to tell other people not to get vaccinated. It’s too bad the former was required for the latter, but, well. Here we are. If it takes more deaths like his for it to sink in, at least they will not be entirely useless deaths. This is about as kindly as I can put that.
In any event: If you haven’t been vaccinated yet and can get vaccinated, please go do it. Now is a good time. A fair number of unvaccinated people are spending their last moments wishing they had gotten vaccinated; nearly all of the vaccinated, on the other hand, are nowhere near their last moments because of COVID. No one’s wondering how to feel about their deaths. Get vaccinated and stick around, and in doing so make life a little less risky for the people who legitimately cannot be vaccinated. It’s, literally, your choice.
Notes:
1. Because talking about vaccines is unfortunately a political issue, the Mallet is out. Please behave and be respectful of others.
2. This is not a place to peddle vaccine-related bullshit and I will Mallet any that shows up, and I will err on the side of Malleting with regard to what constitutes “vaccine-related bullshit.” We can acknowledge the vaccines are not a silver bullet and that a very small number of people might have breakthrough infections, and also a very small number of people may have side effects, while also acknowledging that for the vast majority of people, the vaccines are safe, effective and beneficial in protecting against the virus and minimizing harm when a breakthrough infection occurs. Having accepted this as read, it doesn’t need to be argued endlessly here.
3. If you think it’s all right to wish people dead, maybe keep it to yourself, or at least out of this thread.
4. What about those who were vaccinated but encourage others not to get vaccinated? Fuck those dudes, and also, that’s slightly off-topic for this comment thread, so let’s generally table that for now.
I have two emotions I seem to teeter between. The first that I feels unhumanitarian of me says- You had the chance to and even- dare I say the obligation to get the vaccine- so why are we wasting our health care tax dollars trying to save people who wouldn’t listen to the health community in the first place. No vaccine, no health care foe Covid. The other side is imagine the good that the people dying do, to get people vaccinated- by swallowing their pride- and with their very lasts breaths- tell the world about being vaccinated. I just don’t know what to feel except compassion- because it is how I am built. But- dang.
In my mind, we should always feel bad. I believe that nobody deserves to die. No matter what they do on earth. No matter what crimes (moral or criminal) they commit – they do not deserve punishment.
Saying that- it does not mean they should go unpunished. I hate anti-vax people like Duck and Tucker with a passion that is unrivaled. They deceive and willfully lie to harm others. To purposefully go out there to make the community worse off. I want the book thrown at them and for the worst offenders for them to see the inside of a jail cell.
But even I want not a single one of them to get sick. Absolutely not get in the hospital. Nobody deserves death.
Even for the worst of the worst – They should always be welcomed back with open arms if they decide to get vaccinated. Even if too late.
Because that genuine welcoming embrace may save the life of someone watching.
*they do not deserve the punishment of death
You’re a much better person than I am.
The moral culpability for people who have knowingly spread anti-vax bullshit is without limit, without ceiling, depthless and vast.
They have knowingly and deliberately endangered the lives and health of people who cannot be vaccinated, or for whom vaccines don’t work as well: e.g., children, and the immuno-compromised. They are mass-murderers.
I wish the Typhoid Mary laws were still on the books, which could then be thrown at Carlson et al hard enough to dent their skulls.
Slacktivist had an excellent post about anecdotes of the repentent unvaccinated, and the ways these narratives can unfortunately serve as a way for the in-group (in this case, the vaccinated) to high-five each other, with no particular benefit for persuading the out-group — in fact, it can have the opposite effect. Which is not to say that these stories don’t matter . . . but the short form is, resist the temptation to gloat. Let these stories do their work among the out-group, without the in-group trying to push them.
The root of denial is fear and the enemy of denial is hope. The Farells often world spread fear to maintain power
http://rabett.blogspot.com/2021/08/hard-problems-fear-and-solutions-pick.html
I agree with your three general categories, but I’d respectfully suggest that you might add a fourth one, or possibly a sub-category in #2.
There are racial and ethnic minorities in the US who have in decades past been subject to unethical medical treatments/experiments that in some cases left them sterile, permanently crippled or dead. And not all that long ago, either; the Tuskegee syphilis study was terminated less than 40 years ago, well within living memory of a sizeable number of folks currently alive.
And as much as I would wish that everyone get vaccinated against COVID, I have to say that I can understand the hesitation/reluctance of folks who have been subject to such appalling treatment in the past to get in line for a shot. We are ourselves to blame for their reluctance, and I just can’t blame them for it.
So possibly we might add another category to the list of folks who haven’t gotten vaccinated, the people who are understandably skeptical of medical treatment pushed on them by the white man. I hope we can overcome that skepticism, but I recognize that we and our ancestors own the responsibility for it.
Along with #1, there are the people who could be vaccinated but it is very difficult for them to do so because of transportation issues, because they can’t miss a day of work if they feel sick from the vaccine, etc. This group has different policy recommendations than your group 2.
Also what Colonel Snuggledorf says.
I think there are two additional crews of low-vaccination/unvaccinated people:
1. those who are hard to reach with the vaccine (due to elderly homebound/near-homebound status, or those who are juggling two jobs and kids and who are living in “deserts” without a lot of awareness of or easy access to information about when/where vaccines will be available – or where the vaccine times correspond to when they’re working; there are a bunch in various places in NYC that people have been trying really hard to figure out how to get the vaccine to, but it’s honestly tricky)(there’s some overlap here with people that some voter suppression laws are targeting – the assumption that people can get time off work for things like voting/vaccination, or the assumption that people work regular office hours and not night shift plus taking care of kids during the day between naps, or two jobs that have changing schedules every single week: the “normal free hours” assumptions are broken assumptions and we haven’t quite finished fixing them in the vaccine clinic systems yet, although again, some people are working on it)
2. those who have a long racial history of being experimented on by the medical community, near-universally to their specific detriment, and who are therefore less enthusiastic about trust in this case.
@Colonel Snuggledorf — those are the ones who break my heart, because their fear is rooted not so much in the bullshit lies of right-wing media, but in the utterly real crimes of the past. Essentially, the voice telling them it isn’t safe to get vaccinated is that of white supremacy.
With you on the “not wishing folks dead” part but I’m pretty squarely in the “you fucked around and found out” camp because, yes, their info systems are bad but they revel in being assholes and yelling about “mah freedoms” while often devoting not inconsiderable time to denying others their freedoms. The overlap between the non-vaccinated, Trump voters, and white evangelicals is… not insignificant.
And far-right (and some not so far-right) white evangelicals are not just wilfully risking their own lives, they are perfectly willing to kill those who can’t get vaccinated, and they’ll refused to feel guilty about it, too. Too often we see the phenomenon of them not caring until anything unless it affects them peresonally and even then, they’re pretty good at shuffling off the blame or being assholes about others pain anyway.
It’s them & their egos in the service of pissing off the “liberals” and spewing bile and self righteousness. Not going to Nelson “ha-ha” them to their faces, just going to try to manage my rage that the Repubican party has encouraged, and US culture generally plus the non-rightwing “MSM” media in particular have enabled this behavior over the past 50 years.
Am I angry? Yeah, pretty much enraged, me.
Because this has deep roots and there are plenty of people who should and did know better, but hey, “short term gains” amirite?
Thank you. I will not rejoice, but my sorrow will be acknowledged and limited. As for the daily reminders my hometown obits are littered with the deaths of youngish men who had so much more life to live. And my state is deep red.
I strongly agree that everybody who can get vaccinated and has not yet done so absolutely should get vaccinated ASAP. But they should also be very very careful to avoid being indoors among people who might not be vaccinated, and wear a good mask, fitted with care, during essential indoor activities.
Unfortunately, even if ALL the unvaccinated people age 12+ in the US were to get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine tomorrow, it would take many weeks for the benefits of their belated wisdom to have much impact on what’s happening in the hospitals.
One of the reasons the Delta variant is more dangerous is because it takes two doses of an mRNA vaccine to get much protection. In the original Clinical Trials of the mRNA vaccines the graphs for number of people getting sick with vaccine versus placebo started going in different directions a couple weeks after the first dose. Data from various countries indicate that with Delta you don’t get much protection until after your second dose.
So everybody who gets their first dose of mRNA vaccine now needs to continue being super-duper careful until two weeks after their second dose.
No, not wishing them dead, not even Farrel and his ilk. But I am not even playing the world’s smallest violin in mourning. He made his choice and he paid the price.
Next.
The worst to be are the DeSantis and Carlson group, who got vaccinated themselves, yet actively and deliberately are spreading willful lies for their own benefit. For Tucker, it’s rating and money. For DeSantis, well, he is running for re-election and hoping to run for President. The cynicism and sheer evil of them and others like them cannot be overstated.
I’ll close with one of several relevant verses from Dylan’s “Masters of War” that seem appropriate:
“Let me ask you one question
Is your money that good
Will it buy you forgiveness
Do you think that it could
I think you will find
When your death takes its toll
All the money you made
Will never buy back your soul.”
Sorry, but I don’t have much room for sympathy in my heart for those peddlers of misinformation who suffer a fate they could have easily avoided and now regret their actions on their deathbeds. I have lots of sympathy for their friends and families, but for them …. not so much.
I am far more troubled and bothered by the fact that their actions have created a breeding ground for Covid-19 mutations such as the Delta and Lambda variants …. and by what may be coming down the pike before enough people wise up and get vaccinated. It is only a matter of time before a variant pops up that the current vaccines will NOT work against and then we will be in real trouble, especially if it combines with the increased transmissibility of the Delta and Lambda variants.
(oh, also, we don’t know what the reason is – a whole bunch of people on immunosuppressants, a time-based tapering effect from early initial vaccinations, delta giving more serious infections to fragile people, etc. – but in July in Oklahoma, with a 66% vaccination rate for those over 65, the hospitalized-although-vaccinated number in July for those 65+ was 114 and the parallel hospitalized-unvaccinated number was 149 – so, even for those in the oldest age group, there appears to be a significant positive effect from vaccination – but 114 is still a bad number. All the numbers strongly support vaccination [and ludicrously so: I mean: 4 18-35 year olds hospitalized with full vaccination, which may just be people on full immunosuppressants who therefore didn’t get a good vaccine response; 70 hospitalized unvaccinated; 4 vs. 70 come ON]; but for anyone on the older side and vaccinated, it may be worth being a little extra-cautious around delta plus until the reasons for these breakthrough hospitalizations get sorted out.)
While I have no sympathy for people who wish to compete for the Darwin Award through willful ignorance, a COVID death is not something I would wish on anyone. My sympathies lie with those they drag down with them, people they infect, people they drag down with their deadly influence, and friends and families they leave behind.
Then there is also the problem that such people are allowing COVID be prolonged and have more of a chance to mutate into something worse than Delta. They advocate for the “right” to be spreaders and ignore the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, …”