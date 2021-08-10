Damn It, I Was Going to Write a Lengthy Piece Today But Then I Got Distracted By Pointless Crap and Forgot What I Was Going to Write About, So Here’s a Cat Picture Instead

Posted on August 10, 2021    Posted by      9 Comments

Spice, looking serious.

It’ll probably come back to me as soon as I post this. But honestly, if I can’t remember, was it really important enough to write about at length? Probably not! Anyway, Spice looks good today. Enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

9 Comments on “Damn It, I Was Going to Write a Lengthy Piece Today But Then I Got Distracted By Pointless Crap and Forgot What I Was Going to Write About, So Here’s a Cat Picture Instead”

  2. Man, the same thing almost happened to me today.

    However, I don’t have a cat to take pictures of, so I gritted my teeth, shot a bird at the plethora of distractions, and wrote a lengthy piece about Leonnig and Rucker’s “I Alone Can Fix It.” It took me several hours to write, but since I have no cute cat…..

    Spice, by the way, looks good.

  5. …have we reached the point where we tell a writer to write things down ?
    :)

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
August 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: