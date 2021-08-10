Damn It, I Was Going to Write a Lengthy Piece Today But Then I Got Distracted By Pointless Crap and Forgot What I Was Going to Write About, So Here’s a Cat Picture Instead
Posted on August 10, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
It’ll probably come back to me as soon as I post this. But honestly, if I can’t remember, was it really important enough to write about at length? Probably not! Anyway, Spice looks good today. Enjoy.
— JS
*everyday
Man, the same thing almost happened to me today.
However, I don’t have a cat to take pictures of, so I gritted my teeth, shot a bird at the plethora of distractions, and wrote a lengthy piece about Leonnig and Rucker’s “I Alone Can Fix It.” It took me several hours to write, but since I have no cute cat…..
Spice, by the way, looks good.
Awwww! Spice is nice!
some days, it’s just best to default to a cat pic…
…have we reached the point where we tell a writer to write things down ?
:)
Long covid?
Clearly the cat hypnotized you!
Cat is wonderful. Don’t worry about the writing it will come when it comes.
Our cats are smarter than us.