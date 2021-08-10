Damn It, I Was Going to Write a Lengthy Piece Today But Then I Got Distracted By Pointless Crap and Forgot What I Was Going to Write About, So Here’s a Cat Picture Instead

It’ll probably come back to me as soon as I post this. But honestly, if I can’t remember, was it really important enough to write about at length? Probably not! Anyway, Spice looks good today. Enjoy.

— JS