2021 Dragon Awards Finalists

It’s a pretty good year:

Best Science Fiction Novel

Best Fantasy Novel (Including Paranormal)

Best Young Adult / Middle Grade Novel

Best Military Science Fiction or Fantasy Novel

Best Alternate History Novel

Best Media Tie-In Novel

Best Horror Novel

Best Comic Book

Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing & Joe Bennett (Marvel)

Al Ewing & Joe Bennett (Marvel) Once & Future, Kieron Gillen & Dan Mora (BOOM!)

Kieron Gillen & Dan Mora (BOOM!) X-Men, Jonathan Hickman & Mahmud Asrar (Marvel)

Jonathan Hickman & Mahmud Asrar (Marvel) Monstress, Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda (Image)

Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda (Image) Invisible Kingdom, G. Willow Wilson & Christian Ward (Berger)

G. Willow Wilson & Christian Ward (Berger) Daredevil, Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto (Marvel)

Best Graphic Novel

Best Science Fiction or Fantasy TV Series

The Expanse

Loki

The Nevers

Resident Alien

Shadow & Bone

Star Trek: Discovery

WandaVision

Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Movie

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Godzilla vs Kong

Justice League

The Old Guard

Space Sweepers

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

It’s been interesting to see the Dragon Awards evolve over their relatively short lifetime. The first couple of years the awards were dominated by relatively obscure and/or niche titles, particularly in the book categories. Now the finalist pool appears to be both wider and deeper, which is to the benefit of the awards in general; it makes them a better sample of what’s going on in the genre at at large, and by and large a fine reading list for those folks dipping their toe into the genre for the first time.

Congratulations to the finalists, and I’m looking forward to seeing who gets to take home the pretty trophies over Labor Day weekend!

— JS