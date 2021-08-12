Founding Daddy

Me in a powdered wig, looking silly.

I was sent a powdered wig today. Because why not? I’m not sure it’s an everyday look for me, but, honestly, it could be worse.

Me in a powdered wig, smoldering.

“Hey, baby. Wanna found a nation with me?”

Oh, yeah. It’s a look, y’all.

— JS

  3. As a (mostly) bald man, I feel like wigs should make a comeback. Except they’d probably be hot, and maybe itchy.

  4. You look, dare I say, FABULOUS! I encourage you to wear it next time you see Hamilton. :)

    For some reason, your comment about founding a new nation made the Janet Jackson song pop into my head. I think the lyrics are especially pertinent now.

    Rhythm Nation

    With music by our side
    To break the color lines
    Let’s work together
    To improve our way of life
    Join voices in protest
    To social injustice
    A generation full of courage
    Come forth with me

    People of the world today
    Are we looking for a better way of life
    We are a part of the rhythm nation
    People of the world unite
    Strength in numbers we can get it right
    One time
    We are a part of the rhythm nation

    This is the test
    No struggle no progress (Lend)
    Lend a hand to help your brother do it’s best
    Things are getting worse
    We have to make them better
    It’s time to give a damn
    Let’s work together come on, yeah

    Songwriters: Terry Lewis / James Harris Iii / Janet Damita Jo Jackson
    Rhythm Nation lyrics © Kmr Music Royalties Ii Scsp

  12. With the black T-shirt looking remarkably like a robe, you look like a barrister.

    I suspect that modern British lawyer in court isn’t quite the look you were going for, but it’s the one you found.

