Founding Daddy
Posted on August 12, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 14 Comments
I was sent a powdered wig today. Because why not? I’m not sure it’s an everyday look for me, but, honestly, it could be worse.
“Hey, baby. Wanna found a nation with me?”
Oh, yeah. It’s a look, y’all.
— JS
I sense shenanigans with Mary Robinette.
Not exactly Percy Blakeney…
As a (mostly) bald man, I feel like wigs should make a comeback. Except they’d probably be hot, and maybe itchy.
You look, dare I say, FABULOUS! I encourage you to wear it next time you see Hamilton. :)
For some reason, your comment about founding a new nation made the Janet Jackson song pop into my head. I think the lyrics are especially pertinent now.
Rhythm Nation
With music by our side
To break the color lines
Let’s work together
To improve our way of life
Join voices in protest
To social injustice
A generation full of courage
Come forth with me
People of the world today
Are we looking for a better way of life
We are a part of the rhythm nation
People of the world unite
Strength in numbers we can get it right
One time
We are a part of the rhythm nation
This is the test
No struggle no progress (Lend)
Lend a hand to help your brother do it’s best
Things are getting worse
We have to make them better
It’s time to give a damn
Let’s work together come on, yeah
Songwriters: Terry Lewis / James Harris Iii / Janet Damita Jo Jackson
Rhythm Nation lyrics © Kmr Music Royalties Ii Scsp
Not entirely certain that the “Miami Vice” stubble works with the wig…
I’d have tea with you.
Powder that wig, boy! :)
Absolutely your look, but manscape next time you put on a wig- at least the upper chest.
Now you have to learn to rap. Put all that gear to some use.
Now you’ve lit a power keg…
Barrister Scalzi?
With the black T-shirt looking remarkably like a robe, you look like a barrister.
I suspect that modern British lawyer in court isn’t quite the look you were going for, but it’s the one you found.
With a look like that, you’ll be needing a Butler…
https://youtu.be/01R_lP51Pw0?t=98
Feeling cute. Might colonize someone later.