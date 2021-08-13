New Books and ARCs, 8/13/21

Friday the 13th is scary for some, but here at the Scalzi Compound, it just means we have this excellent collection of new books and ARCs to peruse. See anything you’d like to have in your own hands? Share in the comments!

— JS

  2. Tobias Buckell’s collection Shoggoths in Traffic is very enticing, and another book in Fonda Lee’s Jade series is very welcome.

  4. Best of David Brin and the Buckell for sure, maybe some of the others if I could see a blurb or cover copy. (The spine for “The Fort” looks cool but I haven’t heard of it and don’t recognize the author name.)

  6. I read one of the Beowulf series years ago and if Beowulf’s Children is in the same series, it was fantastic.

  8. Nothing sparks my interest this time. Not complaining though, my reading list is growing faster than I can keep up

  10. That is what you would call (or at least what I would call) a well above average week’s worth of bookage.

  11. What percentage of ARCs and freebies do you think you actually read? Have you had to build a massive library structure on your property just to house publisher giveaways? Do you hand books out instead of Halloween candy? (Actually, that would be a really fun idea.) Just curious.

  13. Is it my imagination, or does Baen send you more books than any other publisher?

    Seems ironic given certain events of the past.

