August No.1: A Musical Composition

Posted on August 14, 2021

Here’s something I’ve worked on over the last couple of days, as I fiddled about with my new musical equipment. Since it’s the the first composition I completed this month, I’m calling it “August No. 1”; guess what I’ll call subsequent compositions if I manage any additional one this month. This one is a vaguely 80-ish electronic instrumental, and it’s a combination of samples, programmed drums and keyboard parts I did myself. I made it echoey and drone-y because I kind of like echoey and drone-y.

For you music nerds, it’s in A minor and it’s at 120 beats a minute, mostly because that’s the default tempo of the DAW I used, and I didn’t bother to change it out this time.

Enjoy!

— JS

9 Comments on “August No.1: A Musical Composition”

  4. Um. The beginning reminds me of the backing for the chorus for Neal Simon’s “America”. It works very well.

  8. I’d be kinda surprised to hear that John did weed, acid, or shrooms in the ’70s, considering that he turned 10 in 1979.

