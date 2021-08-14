August No.1: A Musical Composition

Here’s something I’ve worked on over the last couple of days, as I fiddled about with my new musical equipment. Since it’s the the first composition I completed this month, I’m calling it “August No. 1”; guess what I’ll call subsequent compositions if I manage any additional one this month. This one is a vaguely 80-ish electronic instrumental, and it’s a combination of samples, programmed drums and keyboard parts I did myself. I made it echoey and drone-y because I kind of like echoey and drone-y.

For you music nerds, it’s in A minor and it’s at 120 beats a minute, mostly because that’s the default tempo of the DAW I used, and I didn’t bother to change it out this time.

Enjoy!

— JS