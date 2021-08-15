Popular With the Pets
Posted on August 15, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Krissy has been out all day with friends, so when she got back all the pets wanted to get their quality time in with her. It’s nice to be popular.
This is what Sunday looks like here, folks. Hope yours is lovely, too.
— JS
Truly a lovely Sunday photo… and refreshing given the state of things, globally. : )
Great photo!
(Also appreciate the product placement – I mean why not?)
What a lovely photo. Thank you for sharing.
Awwwwww!