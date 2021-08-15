Popular With the Pets

Posted on August 15, 2021    Posted by      4 Comments

Krissy with two cats and the dog.

Krissy has been out all day with friends, so when she got back all the pets wanted to get their quality time in with her. It’s nice to be popular.

This is what Sunday looks like here, folks. Hope yours is lovely, too.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “Popular With the Pets”

  1. Truly a lovely Sunday photo… and refreshing given the state of things, globally. : )

