A Compromise Post

I was going to write a post about how writing about news and politics these days in any form longer than a tweet makes me agitated and annoyed, and what that says about my mental state at the moment, but then I got agitated and annoyed with that post, so… here’s a picture of some really cool looking clouds from last night instead.

Don’t worry too much, folks, I’ll my head sorted out soon enough. I usually do. But in the meantime, at least you get some cool photos out of it. Also, you still have my tweets. I’m definitely still nattering away about news and politics in 280 characters or less.

— JS